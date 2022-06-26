All Methed Up: Florida Man Busted For Drugs, Stolen Motorcycle After Battering Detective
A 37-year-old Florida man has picked up 11 charges after being caught with a stolen motorcycle, a plethora of drugs, and battering a detective.
On Wednesday, Lt. Raker and Detective Austin with Marion County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Eric Davis, 37, at a home on NE 13th Lane in Belleview, and discovered that he was in possession of a stolen motorcycle.
While conducting their investigation, detectives say that Davis fled on foot with a black backpack he had been “acting nervous” about.
As Detective Austin chased Davis on foot, Davis battered the detective and broke a homeowner’s fence.
Davis was ultimately taken into custody and a search of the backpack revealed 113 grams of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Marijuana, and a 9mm handgun.
Davis was placed under arrest and booked into the Marion County Jail. His court hearing is scheduled for July 26, 2022.
