All Methed Up: Florida Man Busted For Drugs, Stolen Motorcycle After Battering Detective

A 37-year-old Florida man has picked up 11 charges after being caught with a stolen motorcycle, a plethora of drugs, and battering a detective.

On Wednesday, Lt. Raker and Detective Austin with Marion County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Eric Davis, 37, at a home on NE 13th Lane in Belleview, and discovered that he was in possession of a stolen motorcycle.

While conducting their investigation, detectives say that Davis fled on foot with a black backpack he had been “acting nervous” about.

As Detective Austin chased Davis on foot, Davis battered the detective and broke a homeowner’s fence.

Davis was ultimately taken into custody and a search of the backpack revealed 113 grams of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Marijuana, and a 9mm handgun.

Davis was placed under arrest and booked into the Marion County Jail. His court hearing is scheduled for July 26, 2022.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.