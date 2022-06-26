ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleview, FL

All Methed Up: Florida Man Busted For Drugs, Stolen Motorcycle After Battering Detective

By Jake Grissom
 3 days ago
A 37-year-old Florida man has picked up 11 charges after being caught with a stolen motorcycle, a plethora of drugs, and battering a detective.

On Wednesday, Lt. Raker and Detective Austin with Marion County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Eric Davis, 37, at a home on NE 13th Lane in Belleview, and discovered that he was in possession of a stolen motorcycle.

While conducting their investigation, detectives say that Davis fled on foot with a black backpack he had been “acting nervous” about.

As Detective Austin chased Davis on foot, Davis battered the detective and broke a homeowner’s fence.

Davis was ultimately taken into custody and a search of the backpack revealed 113 grams of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Marijuana, and a 9mm handgun.

Davis was placed under arrest and booked into the Marion County Jail. His court hearing is scheduled for July 26, 2022.

Comments

Digger Odell
3d ago

Isn’t there a swap that he could be thrown into with concrete shoes to feed the gators?

Reply(2)
19
Roberta L Preston
2d ago

Star wars brought this to mind.....in 1990... weird headed humans behave badly- the episode was should we destroy them, or try rehab and drugs to change them?

Reply
3
Mike Mccarthy
2d ago

I think I've seen this guy on a episode of Bevis and Butthead ???

Reply(1)
12
