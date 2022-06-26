Phil Murphy Says Arming Law Abiding Citizens to Defend Against Crime Wave is Recipe for Tragedy
TRENTON, NJ – There is a crime wave in New Jersey and across America...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
TRENTON, NJ – There is a crime wave in New Jersey and across America...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
so Murphy's mad that he's not able to take away more rights from law abiding citizens? people have been carrying hand guns legally for a long time and it actually makes criminals think twice about what their about to do. Crime will definitely rise if you aren't able to carry. Maybe going harder at criminals than people who have done Nothing illegal is a better idea maybe 🤔
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 3