ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

Cumberland Police Reports: June 23-24, 2022

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CUMBERLAND, MD – The Cumberland Police Department has issued the following reports regarding arrests...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Preston Co. man sentenced in TX-Morgantown drug case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Preston County man to nearly six years (70 months) in federal prison for his role in methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin drug distribution operation, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. David Gamble, 58, of Masontown, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
wtae.com

Person being flown to the hospital following dog attack in Fayette County

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police in Uniontown said a pit bull attacked a 37-year-old man Tuesday morning at a home in Fayette County. He was flown to the hospital in a medical helicopter following the dog attack. The severity of the victim’s injuries had not been released, but a Dunbar Township official said Tuesday morning that the victim was in surgery.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cumberland, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Cumberland, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Teen In Maryland

Law enforcement agencies are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a teen who has been missing for more than a week in Maryland. In Allegany County, the Cumberland Police Department issued an alert for 14-year-old Takota Rayne Stephens, who has not been seen since Thursday, June 16.
CUMBERLAND, MD
WTAJ

Coroner: Man dead after being struck by car in Johnstown

UPDATE: Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees has identified the man killed as 71-year-old Joseph Varmecky. He was hit by a car on the 500 block of Harshberger Road in Upper Yoder Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. The original story can be found […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
garrettcounty.org

Public Hearing Notice - June 28, 2022

The Board of Garrett County Commissioners will conduct a Public Hearing on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, Room 209, 203 South Fourth Street, Courthouse, Oakland, Maryland. The purpose of the meeting is to review and take public comment on the following ordinance(s):
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wade Simmons#Paul Williams#Felony Assault#The District Court#State
Augusta Free Press

Winchester man sentenced to six years in federal prison for ‘molly’ distribution

A Winchester man who distributed Eutylone, commonly marketed by drug dealers as “molly” or “ecstasy,” was sentenced last week to six years in federal prison. Lamont Antoine Parson, 40, pled guilty in November to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute Eutylone and one count of possessing with the intent to distribute Eutylone.
clayconews.com

Maryland State Police Identifies Troopers Who Apprehended Murder Suspect In The June 9th Washington County Shootings

SMITHSBURG, MD – Maryland State Police have identified the troopers who helped apprehend the man charged with shooting five people, including three fatally and injuring a Maryland state trooper Thursday, June 9, 2022 in Washington County. The troopers helped apprehend Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia. He...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Child Injured After Falling Two Stories In Hagerstown: Report

A child in Maryland suffered multiple potential injuries after reportedly falling several stories in Washington County. According to unconfirmed reports, a 3-year-old boy fell from a second-story East Antietam Street window in Hagerstown, striking the concrete below and leaving him with multiple injuries. The report stated that the child fell...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTAJ

One killed in Johnstown house fire

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was pronounced dead at the hospital after a house fire broke out in Johnstown Sunday night. The call came in just after 9:30 p.m. on June 26, according to Cambria County dispatch. The fire began on a stove top at a home on the 600 block of Coleman Avenue, […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Traffic detour to begin in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Tuesday, June 28 a traffic detour for the T-501 (Beagle Road) bridge rehabilitation project. The project detour will go into effect on Tuesday, July 5. The bridge crosses over Coxes Creek near the Milford and Black townships border in Somerset County. Beginning […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Fatal Cambria County Accident

A crash happened this weekend in Cambria County during Thunder in the Valley. This is the scene around 4:20 Saturday afternoon in the interchange between the Johnstown Expressway and Route 219 southbound in Richland Township. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees tells us 54 year old Mark Buckley of Shippensburg and...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Uniontown woman dead following shooting outside bar

A Uniontown woman was shot and killed outside a city bar on Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded to the 200 block of North Gallatin Avenue outside McPatton’s Pub around 10:20 p.m., where they found Samantha Harden, 34, with a single gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead a short time later at Uniontown Hospital, police said.
UNIONTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Family loses everything in Cambria County house fire

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The community is coming together to help a Summerhill family rebuild after losing everything Saturday morning in a house fire. On June 25 around 4:30 a.m., multiple crews were called to Cheyanne Street in Summerhill Township for a fire that had started on the front porch of the home. It […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

100K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy