Cumberland Police Reports: June 23-24, 2022

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police in Uniontown said a pit bull attacked a 37-year-old man Tuesday morning at a home in Fayette County. He was flown to the hospital in a medical helicopter following the dog attack. The severity of the victim’s injuries had not been released, but a Dunbar Township official said Tuesday morning that the victim was in surgery.

FAYETTE COUNTY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO