New Jersey Democrat Senator Rages Against Supreme Court Roe vs. Wade Decision

By Robert Walker
 3 days ago
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Democrat Party Senator Linda Greenstein expressed her triggered displeasure...

Guest
3d ago

Obviously she hasn’t read the opinions….. Abortion is NOT banned….. the 10th amendment clearly states that any powers NOT given to the Federal government via the constitution is explicitly given to the STATES! So there is no constitutional right to an abortion, but it is not illegal it’s just up to the states….. just like a drivers license…..

Arlene Fisher
3d ago

Hipocracy at its finest. Why didn't the Democratic controlled Congress and President pass a law protecting abortion if they are so 😡. This is only a distraction from the failed liberal policies.

Jack Torry
3d ago

if the fall left did not go to 9 months to kill a baby they would not have anxiety the far right and this would never have happened it would have remained as it did from the seventies

