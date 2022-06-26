ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Absecon, NJ

Absecon Man Who Fired Gun Inside Business then Shot by Cops Charged

By Charlie Dwyer
 3 days ago
ABSECON, NJ – A man who produced a gun inside an Absecon business on...

CBS Philly

Officer Fires Gun During Struggle With Suspect Wanted For Stealing Car, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There were tense moments in Philadelphia’s Fairhill neighborhood Monday night as an officer discharged his weapon after chasing a suspect wanted for stealing a car, according to police. Police say officers tried to stop the 20-year-old suspect at Front Street and Lehigh Avenue, but he bailed from the car and ran away. One officer caught up to him on the 2600 block of Waterloo Street. That’s when the two fell to the ground and police say a struggle ensued. Police say the suspect pulled out a gun. The officer then pulled a gun and fired, but did not hit the suspect. The suspect got up and ran away again. He was eventually arrested at Howard Steet and Lehigh Avenue. No one was hurt.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting At South Jersey Apartment Complex: Prosecutor

A 22-year-old man from Burlington County has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man in an apartment complex parking lot, authorities said. Teon Macklin-Goodwine, of the Tory Estates apartments in Clementon, was charged with murder, robbery and weapons offenses in connection with the killing, according to Burlington County Acting Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

3 sought in armed robberies at North Philadelphia Rite Aids, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for three armed robbery suspects who they believe knocked off two pharmacies stores on consecutive days. Investigators believe the three wanted males robbed the Rite Aid on the 2800 block of Dauphin Street around 4 p.m. on June 18. About a day later, the trio is accused of robbing another North Philadelphia Rite Aid located on the West Lehigh Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
downbeach.com

Police charge Ventnor man with child luring

VENTNOR – A city man was arrested June 22 and charged with one count of child luring and enticing a child through an online app. Following a monthlong investigation by the Ventnor City Police Detective Bureau, police on June 22 charged Joseph M. Manzoni, 55, with one count of luring and enticing a child by various means, a crime in the Second Degree.
WPG Talk Radio

Ventnor City, NJ Police Arrest Man For Luring/ Enticing Child

Ventnor City, New Jersey Police Chief Joe Fussner has confirmed the arrest of a Ventnor man for luring/enticing a child for the purpose of having sex with him. The investigation began back on May 22, 2022, when the Ventnor City Police Department received a report from a subject regarding an alleged meeting between Joseph M. Manzoni, age 55, and a 15-year-old child.
VENTNOR CITY, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

Disorderly charge at town hall

A man who was allegedly yelling profanities at town hall while allegedly holding a glass filed with an alcoholic beverage was charged with disorderly conduct at 6:59 p.m. on June 14, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. (Courtesy Photo) HAMMONTON—A man who was allegedly yelling profanities at town hall while...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

