Bowie Carjacker Who Beat Victim Arrested

BALTIMORE WJZ — A police sergeant was placed on life support Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle and dragged down a street in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue, according to police. Police said the officer was doing a traffic stop when, at some point, the driver hit him and then kept going. https://baltimore.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15910056/2022/06/annie-rose-live-to-web.mp4 The officer was taken to Shock Trauma to receive treatment for his injuries. His condition was not immediately known. “He is critically ill. He is on full life support,” Dr. Thomas Scalea, the hospital’s physician-in-chief,...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO