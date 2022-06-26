ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, GA

Several children jumped out of a second-story window to escape mother trying to stab them, police say

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice said several children jumped out of a second-story...

Haniyyah Owens
2d ago

People check on your people depression my be very hard with so much going on if you talk to them you may be the first one to notice something wrong these are tough time

Donald Smith Sr
3d ago

My heart breaks for these precious children. They will relive that night many times in their lives. I cannot understand how anyone could harm a little child especially their own. Let’s pray for these child every day. Sometimes it’s hard to pray for someone like this woman, but we must. She’s lost and needs Jesus. 🙏🙏🙏

Sunshine
1d ago

Very sad 💔🙏🏻💔🙏🏽💔🙏🏿😭These poor children... Who knows what she's done to them before they passed on. R.I.P Our lord👑Jesus has them now in Jesus Name ~Amen~ 🌌🌠✨🧸🧸🧸✝️🛐

