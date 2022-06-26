ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Expanded care in works for vets exposed to toxic substances

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. Senate has passed a proposal backed by Maine’s senators to provide more care for military veterans who were exposed to toxic substances.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King were among the supporters of the proposal, which is commonly called the “PACT Act.” The proposal easily passed the Senate in mid-June.

The proposal is designed to expand U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health care eligibility to post-Sept. 11, 2001, combat veterans. That includes more than 3.5 million veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances, Collins said.

The proposal would also create a framework for how to deal with future cases of service-connected toxic exposure. It would also expand presumptions related to exposure to Agent Orange, among other changes.

Collins said the proposal “puts us on the path to fulfilling the enormous debt we owe these veterans by expanding critical research on toxic exposure and providing relief to toxic-exposed veterans who may be experiencing serious illnesses and debilitating symptoms.”

Republican Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of Montana negotiated the legislation in the Senate.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Realignment of veterans’ healthcare facilities on hold

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Proposed changes in veterans’ healthcare facilities in South Dakota and elsewhere are on hold for now. Some U.S. senators, including South Dakota’s Mike Rounds and John Thune, have agreed to dismantle a commission tasked by the Department of Veterans Affairs to carry out closures, downsizing and other significant changes to medical facilities.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Maine Health
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
WGME

New law requires hunters in Maine to keep dogs off posted property

(BDN) -- Maine landowners who do not want hunters and their dogs accessing posted property are the intended beneficiaries of a new law scheduled to go into effect on Aug. 8. The civil trespass with hunting dog law puts the responsibility on hunting dog trainers and handlers to make sure the animals do not access posted property. Some hunters in Maine employ dogs to pursue bears, coyotes, bobcats, raccoons and foxes during the regular seasons for that game.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Advocates react after Sununu’s recent veto involving landfills

DALTON, N.H. (WCAX) - Environmentalists and some lawmakers in New Hampshire are fuming at a recent veto by Gov. Chris Sununu involving landfills. The bill was a result of a controversial landfill proposal in Dalton next to a state park. The bill would have required a scientist to issue a site-specific buffer zone between all future landfills and nearby waterways.
DALTON, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Jon Tester
Person
Jerry Moran
Person
Angus King
WMTW

Maine leaders ponder next move in protecting abortion rights

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's elected officials are considering their next moves to shore up abortion access in the wake of theDobbs v Jackson Women's Health Supreme Court decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to a medical abortion. Abortion access is codified in Maine law, but...
MAINE STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $850 payments for Maine residents

Thousands of residents in the state of Maine will see stimulus payments worth $850 in days as a way to help financially. As residents struggle to deal with rising grocery, gas, and energy costs, this stimulus payment is a way to help. The checks were introduced under the direction of...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vets#Politics Federal#The U S Senate#Republican#U S Department#Veterans Affairs#Democratic
94.9 HOM

Do You Have to Pull Over for a Funeral Procession in Maine?

As some towns and cities in Maine continue to get busier and busier, a time-honored tradition can suddenly leave a motorist questioning what to do while behind the wheel. The time-honored tradition is that of a funeral procession, where a group of automobiles, typically led by a hearse, drive from a funeral home to the final resting place of a loved one. So what do you do when you find yourself approaching a procession?
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

WVa gov elected chair of Southern Regional Education Board

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has been elected chairman of the Southern Regional Education Board. Justice was elected at the board’s annual meeting Sunday in Atlanta. He will lead the group’s 80-member board that includes governors, legislators and state education leaders working to improve public education at every level.
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

Planned Parenthood sues Idaho over ‘trigger’ abortion ban

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A regional Planned Parenthood organization is suing Idaho over its “trigger law” abortion ban, contending the ban violates Idaho residents’ rights under the state Constitution and that it is so vague that physicians will not know when they can legally help patients who are miscarrying or facing medical emergencies.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Associated Press

German company’s new West Virginia plant to create 100 jobs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A German packaging manufacturer is investing $48 million in a plant in West Virginia and expects to create 100 jobs in Moorefield, officials said. Papier-Mettler acquired an industrial building in May for the company’s first U.S. production plant, according to a news release Monday from Gov. Jim Justice and the state Department of Economic Development.
MOOREFIELD, WV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

962K+
Followers
465K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy