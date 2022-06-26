Thousands in southwest Missouri without power following storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thousands are reporting outages in Southwest Missouri following storms that passed through the area early Sunday.

According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives , Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative members are experiencing the most outages right now. As of 8:40 a.m., in Hickory County at least 1,011 customers are reporting outages, along with 613 in Laclede, 421 in Dallas and 100 in Polk.

Liberty Utilities is also showing around 60 outages in Urbana, along with several other outages scattered throughout the region.

The City of Lebanon said at least 1,600 are without power in the town after at least one pole was broken and several other poles experienced electrical damage. Crews are assessing the system.

