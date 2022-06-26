Report: Man arrested after flashing woman at SC restaurant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man was assaulted after he reportedly exposed himself to a woman at Home Team BBQ.

According to a report obtained by News 2, Charleston Police arrested and charged Andrew Wray, 32, with indecent exposure after he exposed his genitals to a woman.

A few minutes later he was assaulted by an unnamed party.

The incident happened in May, and the victim told police that she was leaving the restaurant when Wray waved her over to his table and offered to buy a shot for her.

In the report, the woman told police that Wray said, ‘Well let me entertain you anyways” before unzipping his pants and exposing his genitals to her.

“The victim walked away and told her friends what happened, which led to the assault.”

CPD was shown security video footage of the exposure occurring, which, they say, “clearly captured” Wray exposing himself to the victim.

Police say the investigation into the exposure is being done concurrently with the assault incident.

