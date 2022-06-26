ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Report: Man arrested after flashing woman at SC restaurant

By Dianté Gibbs
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tiqRY_0gMZ16Ml00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man was assaulted after he reportedly exposed himself to a woman at Home Team BBQ.

According to a report obtained by News 2, Charleston Police arrested and charged Andrew Wray, 32, with indecent exposure after he exposed his genitals to a woman.

A few minutes later he was assaulted by an unnamed party.

The incident happened in May, and the victim told police that she was leaving the restaurant when Wray waved her over to his table and offered to buy a shot for her.

In the report, the woman told police that Wray said, ‘Well let me entertain you anyways” before unzipping his pants and exposing his genitals to her.

“The victim walked away and told her friends what happened, which led to the assault.”

CPD was shown security video footage of the exposure occurring, which, they say, “clearly captured” Wray exposing himself to the victim.

Police say the investigation into the exposure is being done concurrently with the assault incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Officials: Man tried to hit SC officer with vehicle prior to pursuit

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Police said a wanted man attempted to strike a Summerville officer with his vehicle before leading authorities in a brief chase Thursday afternoon. According to the Summerville Police Department, an officer was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. Police said the driver, Anthony Abbott, resisted arrest […]
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO shows support for fallen Spartanburg Co. Deputy

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office joined law enforcement in honoring a fallen Spartanburg deputy on Sunday with a flyover of the funeral. Deputy Austin Aldridge of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office was shot during an ambush Tuesday afternoon. According to SCSO, he was responding to a domestic call on Chaffee Road. The funeral for Deputy […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

First new state park in nearly 20 years has strong Greenville ties

For Greenville landscape architect Holley Owings, there was almost an inevitability to how well plans for the state’s first new park in nearly 20 years came together as part of the new Black River Initiative. “It’s really cool to be part of a project where so many things fell...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake reported in SC Monday morning

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Low Country Monday morning. The 1.9 magnitude quake hit Dorchester County around 3:31 a.m. and had a depth of 4 kilometers. An earthquake and four aftershocks were recorded Sunday in the Elgin area.
CENTERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Local realtor recognized as number one agent in South Carolina

Realtor Robertson Allen was recognized as the number one agent in South Carolina by Real Trends as part of its 2022 list of top producers. Allen was named to its prestigious annual list of The Thousand, which ranks the top 1,000 agents in the nation. Allen ranked as one of the top 250 individual agents nationwide based on his 2021 sales volume.
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Here's Every Charleston Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

Visitors from all over come to the South Carolina coast to experience the simple, yet beautiful, wonder that is Charleston and all it holds, taking a stroll along the riverfront or simply enjoying a night out during a warm, summer evening. In addition to the view, the city has a...
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy