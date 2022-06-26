ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Konick and Associates Offers Solution Focused Treatment

Cover picture for the articleThrough their research, they take a “whole picture” approach. And because they are a training center, they also attract quality interns to remain up to date on the latest therapy techniques. They continue to broaden their approach and offerings to...

Austin Weekly News

West Sub hospital listed among best maternity facilities

The Family Birthplace of West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park has been recognized by Newsweek as one of the United States’ best maternity hospitals of 2022 – a distinction it was also awarded in 2021. West Suburban is one of 350 hospitals to receive this recognition this year.
OAK PARK, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Busey Bank Delivers Expert Advice & Tailored Solutions

At Busey Bank, their founders understood the importance of economic prosperity, close relationships, broad financial capabilities and dedicated community support. They’ve built on that foundation of strength and service—delivering expert advice and tailored solutions for businesses and individuals for nearly 155 years. When making financial decisions that affect...
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Northwest suburban school district says its propane buses are the fleet of the future

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) -- Its school buses don't look abnormal by appearance, but Township High School District 211 in the northwest suburbs say the buses are the fleet of the future.CBS 2's Marissa Perlman took a ride on one of the district's propane-powered yellow buses, which have a green goal.The bus is at its loudest when it starts up – it's otherwise a quiet ride."A nice smooth ride, and quiet," said Township High School District 211 transportation coordinator Patrick McShane. "The student love quiet."A green bird – instead of the usual black bird logo for Blue Bird school buses...
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
wortfm.org

Voces de la Frontera protested outside of medical supply company Medline Industries

This afternoon, United Giving Hope and the Essential Workers Rights Network of the Milwaukee-based immigrants rights organization Voces de la Frontera protested outside of medical supply company Medline Industries in Waukegan, Illinois, to demand justice for what speakers at the action called systemic mistreatment of the largely immigrant workforce. one of the nations largest private health care companies and a leading manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies, products and services. Medline has hired over 27,000 employees and conduct operations in over 125 countries, with recent annual revenues of $17.5 billion, according to figures supplied by Voces de la Frontera. Dayna Blanco spoke at the rally, representing her husband, Juan Joaquin Blanco, who was injured at Medline. Dayna Blanco tells his story, with translation from Spanish provided by Christine Neumann-Ortiz of Voces de la Frontera.
WAUKEGAN, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Is Home To One Of The Best Bookstores In The U.S.

If you're a fan of reading and books, this store should be immediately added to your must-visit list. It's funny because when I was a kid, I used to read all the time. My mom would take me to the library every week to pick out new books. That was a long time ago. Unfortunately, as I got older it was all about reading for school and I lost interest. Now the minute I open a book, I immediately start falling asleep.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Want a beachfront getaway? Check out this hotel in Illinois.

ZION, Ill. (WIFR) - After almost two years, one popular beachfront property is opening its doors for the summer. Reservations are now being accepted at The Illinois Beach Hotel located at Illinois Beach State Park in Lake County. The hotel will have a soft opening this Friday, July 1 and will begin taking reservations for limited hotel rooms on Monday, June 27. For reservations, click here.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

LTHS officials announce more grading tweaks

After experiencing what one administrator called the “unintended consequences” of the new grading system, Lyons Township High School officials are once again tweaking how student performance is graded. Next year homework will count as 10 percent of the final grade in a class, but only if it will...
LYONS, IL
FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas stimulus cards going to thousands in Illinois

Back in April, a plan called Chicago Moves was approved, which send gas stimulus payments to qualifying residents. The program was proposed by Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot, and approved by the Chicago City Council. The plan sends thousands of $150 gas stimulus cards to residents using a lottery system. In...
CHICAGO, IL
The Voice

Bill Poss closes Luigi’s Pizza and Fun Center in Aurora

After 41 years, William “Bill” Poss of Aurora closed his Aurora restaurant for the last time Sunday, June 26. Poss, owner of Luigi’s Pizza and Fun Center in Aurora, closed his business–a pizza/pasta restaurant with bar, game room, laser tag arena ,and Sunday church service site–due to a shortage of employees and began retirement.
AURORA, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Another special flag day for Naperville is observed on June 26, 2022

Above / Surrounded by local Veterans above, Naperville resident Marty Walker displays a newly-and-properly folded American flag that has been retired after 10 years of prominence at the Naperville Municipal Center. (See below.) Anyone who has visited the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Sept. 11 Memorial along the Naperville Riverwalk likely has...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Forest Park Review

Mr. Beef takes bow in Harlem Avenue grand opening

Mr. Beef and Pizza, 123 Harlem Ave., hosted a festive grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 26. The purveyor of house made Italian beef, pizza with parmesan tomato sauce, and fresh salads opened in the winter, but waited to celebrate its Forest Park debut under the summer sun. To bring a sense of fun, Nick Kollias, invited owners of colorful hot rods and pristine vintage cars to park in the spot’s generous lot.
FOREST PARK, IL
