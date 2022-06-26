Konick and Associates Offers Solution Focused Treatment

This afternoon, United Giving Hope and the Essential Workers Rights Network of the Milwaukee-based immigrants rights organization Voces de la Frontera protested outside of medical supply company Medline Industries in Waukegan, Illinois, to demand justice for what speakers at the action called systemic mistreatment of the largely immigrant workforce. one of the nations largest private health care companies and a leading manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies, products and services. Medline has hired over 27,000 employees and conduct operations in over 125 countries, with recent annual revenues of $17.5 billion, according to figures supplied by Voces de la Frontera. Dayna Blanco spoke at the rally, representing her husband, Juan Joaquin Blanco, who was injured at Medline. Dayna Blanco tells his story, with translation from Spanish provided by Christine Neumann-Ortiz of Voces de la Frontera.

WAUKEGAN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO