With The Flash racing to its Season 8 finale this week, recent episodes of the long running The CW series have been packed with some surprising developments and turns. Last week, it was the return of Tom Cavanagh's Thawne quite literally emerging from Matt Letscher's version of the character but before that, in "The Man in the Yellow Tie", fans got an unexpected resolution to a story started in Arrow's series finale. John Diggle (David Ramsey) finally and definitively dealt with that mysterious glowing green object that fans had long hoped would see the character become a Green Lantern. Now, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace explains why the series chose to wrap that story up and it turns out that it has to do with timing.

TV SERIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO