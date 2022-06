The mom is urging fellow parents to be careful this summer after a teen she was responsible for was left paralyzed. While at a pool, the 13-year-old girl dove into the shallow end and Fractured her C5 vertebrae and bruised her C6 and C7 with an active hemorrhage around her C5 region. The teen is now talking, breathing on her own, and has mobility in her arms but nothing in her legs. She can feel sensations in her legs and feet but the physical therapist told the family that it will be a while until she can walk on her own. The mother is now urging fellow moms and parents to have a pool safety chat with their children and always watch them in the pool, because, as she claims, ‘things like this can happen in a matter of seconds and it can change a lot of lives.’

