Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Showcases Its New High-Tech Flood Sensor Program That Can Provide Earlier Alerts to Residents About Potential Flooding

By Patrick Herron
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County today showcased its expanded early warning Flood Sensor Program that can alert residents sooner about flooded roadways, potential dam failures and streams overflowing their banks. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich was among those at a demonstration of one of the 35 high-tech sensors in Germantown. The U.S Department of...

Ride On and Metro Bus Routes Available to Take Residents to Montgomery County’s 14 Early Voting Centers During Primary Election

Early voting in Montgomery County for the 2022 Gubernatorial Primary Election will be available at 14 early voting centers from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Thursday, July 7, through Thursday, July 14, including Saturday and Sunday. Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) Ride On bus service has several routes available to transport voters to the early voting centers located throughout the County.
Montgomery Co. installs new flood sensor at Rockville apartment where 19-year-old died

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from September 1, 2021. Montgomery County officials unveiled new technology to alert residents sooner of potentially dangerous flooding. On Friday, the county showcased its expanded early warning Flood Sensor Program, with 35 solar-powered sensors, including one to be installed at the Rock Creek Woods Apartments in Rockville, where a 19-year-old man drowned last year.
What You Need to Know About FIREWORKS in Montgomery County

The following information courtesy of Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Services:. As you prepare to celebrate Independence Day with family picnics, outings to the beach and neighborhood barbecues, take steps to prevent these festivities from turning into tragedies. Each Fourth of July, hundreds of children are permanently disfigured due to burns by fireworks.
Montgomery County Council Meets on June 28 to Receive Briefing on Youth Safety and Positive Youth Development and Vote to Appoint Members of the Police Accountability Board

Also on June 28: Council will present a proclamation commemorating Pride Month, vote on legislation to create a Montgomery County Sports Commission and host the Maryland Association of Counties Annual Visit to Montgomery County. The Council will meet on Tuesday, June 28 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with...
Montgomery County Executive Elrich Unveils New ‘Welcome to Burtonsville’ Sign

Montgomery County Executive Elrich, County Council President Gabe Albornoz and Councilmembers Tom Hucker and Will Jawando today joined with other County officials to unveil one of two newly installed “Welcome to Burtonsville” signs. The County’s Department of Housing and Community Affairs’ Neighborhood Revitalization Section facilitated installation of the signs in the community in the northeastern part of the County.
Minimum Wage Set to Increase This Friday in Montgomery County

Montgomery County’s minimum wage will increase on Friday, July 1 to $15.65 for all large employers. Full details below per the Montgomery County Government:. The minimum wage will again increase in Montgomery County on July 1. Sponsored by then-County Council member Marc Elrich and signed into legislation on Nov. 17, 2017, Bill 28-17 raises the minimum wage incrementally each July 1.
