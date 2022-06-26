Montgomery County Showcases Its New High-Tech Flood Sensor Program That Can Provide Earlier Alerts to Residents About Potential Flooding

Who needs the hassle of riding Metro downtown, or getting caught up in the Independence Day traffic, when there are many other fireworks shows right here in Montgomery County - most private - that can be viewed from nearby parking lots. Just remember not to trespass on private property. If you are within two blocks of a professional fireworks launch site, consider wearing hearing protection to avoid developing tinnitus or hearing loss, especially for children.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO