1 stabbed, expected to survive in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was stabbed early Sunday morning in the Bennettsville area, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

The stabbing happening at 2:10 a.m. on Bushy Bay Road. A man was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive, according to authorities.

Another man, whose identity has not yet been announced, was taken into custody and will be charged, according to deputies.

Authorities said that more information will be released on Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.