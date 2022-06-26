ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

Photos: Hundreds gather for West Hartford Pride celebration

By Emily DiSalvo
Register Citizen
 3 days ago

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to...

Comments / 7

David Barz
3d ago

Thank God this month long of perversion will be over on Thursday. They keep pushing the sickness on others and indoctrinating our youth. I am saying this as a gay man who fought at Stonewall and gotten beaten up, arrested and jailed but this movement has turned into total perversion and satanic for anyone that accepts this lifestyle.

Anna Little
2d ago

These comments are digusting… I don’t understand why it bothers others so much what other people are doing. A lot of families in west Hartford are same sex. If they aren’t bothering you why speak down on them. Only god can judge and by you judging your committing a sin.

3
Moody
2d ago

Damn!! And they got the kids out there in that waving flags? Thats not ok @ all

