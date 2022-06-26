Photos: Hundreds gather for West Hartford Pride celebration
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to...www.registercitizen.com
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to...www.registercitizen.com
Thank God this month long of perversion will be over on Thursday. They keep pushing the sickness on others and indoctrinating our youth. I am saying this as a gay man who fought at Stonewall and gotten beaten up, arrested and jailed but this movement has turned into total perversion and satanic for anyone that accepts this lifestyle.
These comments are digusting… I don’t understand why it bothers others so much what other people are doing. A lot of families in west Hartford are same sex. If they aren’t bothering you why speak down on them. Only god can judge and by you judging your committing a sin.
Damn!! And they got the kids out there in that waving flags? Thats not ok @ all
Comments / 7