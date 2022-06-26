ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Sunset Park Co-op, a Windsor Terrace Row House

By Susan De Vries
brownstoner.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a co-op in Flatbush, a brownstone in...

www.brownstoner.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Time Out New York

See photos of Brooklyn's newest green space that is now open to the public

Brooklynites now have even more space to stretch out—50 Kent at Bushwick Inlet Park has officially opened to the public. The 1.89-acre, waterfront green space, with $7.5 million in mayoral funding, includes smooth paths, a forest grove, an elevated lawn, a water feature, a family gathering area, an overlook and a plaza with sweeping views of Manhattan, all set between North 11th and 12th streets in Williamsburg.
BROOKLYN, NY
travelawaits.com

My 4 Favorite Neighborhoods To Visit In Brooklyn

My first vivid memory of Brooklyn is of a brownstone. I remember peering out the backseat window to memorize its staircase, doorway, and the porch light that my babysitter used to guide her way to the entrance. We’d stopped only a few minutes to drop off a package, and as quickly as the image was cemented into my memory, we were back on the road. It would be some time before I saw another brownstone.
BROOKLYN, NY
Literary Hub

What Institutional Neglect Did to a New York City Resort Community

One springtime afternoon, my partner Scott and I drive to Beach 20th Street and Plainview Avenue, at the foot of the Rockaway Peninsula in Far Rockaway, Queens. We go exploring the Edgemere section of the Rockaways, running from present-day Beach 32nd Street to Beach 56th Street. The Edgemere Hotel, built in 1895, gave the area its name and could welcome 400 guests at a time. At its height, this land boasted over 60 hotels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Ulster County, NY
Business
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Real Estate
Brooklyn, NY
Business
County
Brooklyn, NY
Ulster County, NY
Real Estate
County
Ulster County, NY
architecturaldigest.com

12 Best Hudson Valley and Catskills Hotels and Cabins

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While tourists might flock to New York City year round, there are tens of thousands of miles of New York to be explored...
HUDSON, NY
NYCPlugged

Best Food and Flea Markets to Explore This Summer in NYC

Market season in NYC is in high gear. From food and drink markets where you can sample the best local eats (old and new favorites), the city has to offer, complete with stunning views and live entertainment. Local makers and artisans are also popping up showcasing unique home and wellness items to vintage goods. Check out our guide and plug into the best markets to explore this summer!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boweryboyshistory.com

A Walk Through Little Caribbean in Brooklyn

What wonderful surprises await the Bowery Boys in Little Caribbean? The Brooklyn enclave in Flatbush is one of the central destinations for Caribbean-American life and culture in New York City. Since the 1960s, thousands of immigrants from Jamaica, Trinidad, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and other Caribbean nations have made this...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset Park#Park Slope#Co Op#Housing List#House#Brownstoner
cityandstateny.com

Can Adams’ citywide affordable housing plan finally tear down the NIMBY wall?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams – at times wearing opaque John Lennon-style sunglasses – stood on the roof of a 29-story Jehovah’s Witness Hotel, which had recently been turned into an affordable supportive housing complex in Dumbo, proudly announcing his ambitious new housing plan for New York City. It was a blueprint with a wide swath of promises – from facilitating homeownership to getting homeless people into permanent housing to building more affordable units – even if many housing advocates complained that the plan was short on benchmarks, and that the roughly $2 billion the city had just apportioned annually for the hydra-headed campaign over the next decade was only half of what was needed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dealerscope

Joe Friedman, Legendary New York City Retailer, Dies at 76

Joe Friedman, co-founder of long-time New York City music retailer, J&R Music World, has passed away at 76 years old. He co-founded J&R in 1971 with his wife, Rachelle. “J&R was just that: Joe and Rachelle. Although we were married for 50 years, we used to joke that it was actually 100 because we worked together, too,” Rachelle reflected. “It was a beautiful partnership and marriage because Joe was a brilliant, charismatic, funny, kind, generous, and visionary man. I miss him every day. The outpouring of love and respect—not to mention funny stories—I have received from former J&R employees is a true testament to how much he meant to all of us.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS New York

Vandal caught on camera damaging historic Brooklyn cemetery

NEW YORK -  The cemetery of an historic Flatbush church was vandalized early Tuesday morning, according to the NYPD.Surveillance video of the incident, provided by the Reformed Protestant Dutch Church of Flatbush, shows a person walking around the gravestones. Their behavior is strange, as they're seen jumping, toppling over, and stumbling around. Suddenly, they're seen on-camera kicking the tombstones to the ground. De Lafayette Awkward, pastor of the house of worship, says he's struggling to understand why someone would do this. "Nobody in their right mind would just vandalize a cemetery," he says.Some of the graves at this church date back to...
BROOKLYN, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Adams parties with thousands at ‘Soiree Dans Le Parc’

New York Mayor Eric Adams was among more that 3,000 New York revelers on June 4, who descended on the waterfront at Brooklyn’s Army Terminal, Pier 4, for the fourth installment of the Brooklyn All-White Outdoor Popup Dinner Party “Soiree Dans Le Parc” that returned to the calendar after a brief hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Dance-floor brawl breaks out on cruise ship ahead of NYC docking

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A dance-floor brawl broke out on a Carnival cruise ship early Tuesday, prompting police to meet the vessel ahead of its scheduled Manhattan docking, authorities and officials said. Shortly before the Carnival Magic was due to arrive in the New York-New Jersey area, a large fight broke out in a nightclub on […]
boropark24.com

NYC DOT to Start Construction on BQE in March of 2023

In a briefing to Brooklyn’s Community Board 6, New York City’s Department of Transportation said that work on the aging Brooklyn Queens Expressway will start in about nine months, in March of 2023. As has extensively been reported, former Mayor Bill de Blasio was the first to announce...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

The 4 Best Hidden Gems for Playing Blackjack and Poker in Brooklyn

If you’re interested in making the most of your poker and blackjack casino experience in Brooklyn, you need to find the best and most reputable gambling establishments. You also need a good gambling strategy, and the basic blackjack strategy chart can greatly help you in that field. Our text...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn’s Farm to People offers fresh, local ingredients

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11)–  A Brooklyn delivery service that provided customers with fresh produce for over a decade is expanding to include in-store dining. Farm to People, which has represented 150 farmers and served 20,000 customers with box deliveries, is moving to in-person dining at a new Bushwick warehouse. The ingredients are hyper-local and bursting with […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy