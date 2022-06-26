“Stuff the Bus” drive

As you may know, Kevin Bushnell, a former Hilton Lattimore Clinical Director, lost his life to NUT midline carcinoma in 2019. Kevin was an avid golfer, an enthusiast, and many, if not all, remember him for his love and passion to help others as a physical therapist. Kevin was much more than a physical therapist, he was an active voice in the Lattimore family, a good friend, and a person who always was looking to pay it forward.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO