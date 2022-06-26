In the Service

Zach King (right) works full-time as chairperson of the Monroe County Democratic Committee. It was in this capacity that he addressed members of the Sweden Democratic Committee on Saturday, June 18, in the Local History Room of Seymour Library. King answered questions about the complicated redistricting situation in Monroe County and NY State before leaving for his part-time Little League coach position. Anyone interested in learning about upcoming events can visit the committee’s website, https://www.swedendemocraticcommittee.com/, Facebook page, or call 585-637-6374.
