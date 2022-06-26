ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

In the Service

By Editor
westsidenewsny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeaman Quincy Clayton, a native of Rochester, unravels the enlisted brow...

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

COVID-19 Update June 27

Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Protect Yourself and Your Family from Coronavirus (COVID-19) https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 New treatments available for those who test positive for COVID-19 Eligibility for 2nd COVID-19...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Hilton Apple Fest awards scholarship

Hilton High School Senior Lennon Hare received the Hilton Apple Fest scholarship during the district’s Bravo Night. Lennon is an example of a good neighbor as he assists disabled residents at Hilton Manor, clears debris after wind storms, and helps in the P.E. classes with students who have physical disabilities and limitations. He is a member of the National Honor Society and he has earned his 1st Dan Black Belt in karate and the title of sensei.
HILTON, NY
“Stuff the Bus” drive

With supplies running low or depleted in many cases, the Hilton Lions Club held a “Stuff the Bus” drive on June 18. The club, along with the donations of many Hilton residents and the Hilton Tops Friendly Market, helped fill the shelves at the Hilton Food Shelf. Hilton residents were very generous with their support and filled the bus with much needed food.
HILTON, NY
Sweden Democrats host Chairman King

Zach King (right) works full-time as chairperson of the Monroe County Democratic Committee. It was in this capacity that he addressed members of the Sweden Democratic Committee on Saturday, June 18, in the Local History Room of Seymour Library. King answered questions about the complicated redistricting situation in Monroe County and NY State before leaving for his part-time Little League coach position. Anyone interested in learning about upcoming events can visit the committee’s website, https://www.swedendemocraticcommittee.com/, Facebook page, or call 585-637-6374.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
Sweden works with Clarendon on expanded water

The Town of Sweden is working with the Town of Clarendon to expand access to public water on a portion of Monroe Orleans County Line Road. Letters were mailed this week to Sweden residents who will have the opportunity to tie into Clarendon’s existing water line and some who will have the opportunity to work with Sweden and Clarendon to extend the line a bit further.
SWEDEN, NY
Girl Scouts of Western New York announce Hailey Kuder as a 2022 Gold Award Girl Scout

Choosing to pursue Girl Scouts was the best decision of my life. Being part of the many hours of community service and completing my Gold Award Project has helped me to grow as a leader and understand the impact that one person can have on a community. I will strive every day to continue to represent what the Girl Scout Promise and Law means to me.
GREECE, NY
JLU Child Care offers an oasis for Brockport families

Heading into her twelfth year of serving the Spencerport community’s childcare needs, Leslie Ball, owner of JLU Child Care, wasn’t searching for new challenges. Then she received notice that New York State was hoping to encourage growth in child care options, especially in communities designated as “child care deserts.”
BROCKPORT, NY
Hilton Lions Club elects new Board of Directors

The Hilton Lions Club recently elected its new Board of Directors for 2022-23. They are (l-r) Steve Nicot, George Smith, Jack Lehr, Ken Robertson, Kim D. Fay, Diana Hanley, Brad Helmer, and Ralph Preston. The club has grown by five new members in the last year. Anyone interested in joining may contact any Lions member to check out organization.
HILTON, NY
Carl Vinson
Sorensen appointed as Merton Williams Middle School assistant principal

At its June 14 meeting, the Hilton Board of Education appointed Steven Sorensen to the new position of assistant principal of Merton Williams Middle School. Since 2005, Sorensen has taught social studies at Merton Williams, served as social studies curriculum liaison, and is currently the social studies program coordinator. He has also coached JV Boys Basketball, JV Girls Soccer, and Varsity Girls Soccer.
HILTON, NY
Clarkson Historical Society offers summer camp

Summer School Camp at the Clarkson Academy will be a four day experience in cursive writing, reading, games, stories, history and music, all typical at schools including one-room schools in the 1940s and 50s. The Summer School Camp is for 20 students going into fourth and fifth grades. This four...
CLARKSON, NY
Assistant Principal selected for Ginther Elementary School

After a thorough process with a strong candidate pool, Instructional Coach Kelly Keenan was offered and has accepted the Assistant Principal position at Ginther Elementary School. This summer, Mrs. Keenan will serve as the principal for Brockport’s K-6 Math and Literacy Program. Her official appointment as Assistant Principal for Ginther will begin after the completion of summer school, on August 12.
BROCKPORT, NY

