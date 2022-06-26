ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Explorers find world’s deepest shipwreck, the USS Samuel B. Roberts, in Pacific

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=127we6_0gMYxzQX00
Shipwreck found: The three-tube torpedo launcher that was part of the USS Samuel B. Roberts can be seen underwater off the Philippines in the western Pacific Ocean. (Caladan Oceanic via AP)

MANILA, Philippines — The Sammy B has been found.

The wreckage of the USS Samuel B. Roberts, a U.S. Navy destroyer escort that sank in the western Pacific Ocean during World War II nearly 78 years ago, was found on Wednesday near the Philippines, The Washington Post reported.

The “Sammy B” was found in two pieces about 4 miles beneath the surface of the Pacific by explorer Victor Vescovo, according to the newspaper. The vessel was located on a slope at a depth of 22,916 feet, according to The Associated Press. That puts the vessel 1,400 feet deeper than the USS Johnston, which held the previous depth record. That was also discovered near the Philippines in March 2021 by Vescovo, the founder of Caladan Oceanic Expeditions in Dallas.

Vescovo has also surveyed the USS Johnston and has made three dives to the Titanic, the Post reported.

He announced the latest discovery in conjunction with EYOS Expeditions, a British-based company, the AP reported.

“It was an extraordinary honor to locate this incredibly famous ship, and by doing so have the chance to retell her story of heroism and duty to those who may not know of the ship and her crew’s sacrifice,” Vescovo, a former Navy commander, said in a statement.

The USS Samuel B. Roberts sank during a battle off the Philippines’ central island of Samar on Oct. 25, 1944, CBS News reported. The vessel had engaged the Japanese fleet as U.S. forces worked to liberate the Philippines, which was then a U.S. territory, from occupation. The skirmish was the final engagement of the larger Battle of Leyte Gulf, the Post reported.

Eighty-nine of its 224 crew members were killed, according to the newspaper.

“This site is a hallowed war grave,” retired Rear Adm. Sam Cox, head of the Naval History and Heritage Command in Washington, told the Post.

The Sammy B was hit by a Japanese battleship and sank, along with the USS Johnston, according to the newspaper.

The wreck was filmed, photographed and surveyed during six dives over eight days beginning June 17, Caladan Oceanic said.

“Using a combination of detective work and innovative technology, everyone has pulled together to reveal the final resting place of this tenacious ship,” expedition leader Kelvin Murray of EYOS said in a statement. “It’s been a challenging, thrilling and poignant expedition. We are all proud of what has been achieved and humbled by what we witnessed.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

A Class of Its Own: New U.S. Navy Submarine Will Be the World's Stealthiest

The Columbia-class will replace the U.S. Navy’s Cold War-era Ohio-class boomers—they’ll also be the quietest, deadliest submarines in existence. The Columbia-class will replace the U.S. Navy’s Cold War-era Ohio-class boomers — they’ll also be the quietest, deadliest submarines in existence. General Dynamics Electric Boat,...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNN

Video shows Iranian boats swarm US Navy ships

The US Navy released video that shows Iranian naval vessels interacting in an “unsafe and unprofessional manner” with US Navy ships in the Persian Gulf, according to US Naval Forces Central Command.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Vescovo
itechpost.com

D-Day Anniversary: These are Some of the US Navy Ships Present During the Normandy Landings

D-Day, formally known in history as Operation Overlord or Operation Neptune in the Navy, is one of the most pivotal events during the second world war. The Allied forces, the US in particular, were close to failing on Omaha beach on June 6, 1944, due to preliminary air and naval bombardment failing to knock out the beach's strong defense points and its marines facing highly effective German troops who served on the Eastern Front against Russia, per IWM.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explorers#Pacific#Shipwreck#U S Navy#The Washington Post#The Associated Press#Titanic#The Japanese Navy#Eyos Expeditions#British
The Independent

China launches high-tech aircraft carrier in naval milestone

Beijing launched a new-generation aircraft carrier Friday, the first such ship to be both designed and built in China, in a milestone as it seeks to extend the range and power of its navy.The Type 003 carrier christened Fujian left its drydock at a shipyard outside Shanghai in the morning and tied up at a nearby pier, state media reports said.State broadcaster CCTV showed assembled navy personnel standing beneath the massive ship as water jets sprayed over its deck and multi-colored streamers flew and colorful smoke was released.Equipped with the latest weaponry and aircraft-launch technology, the Type 003 ship’s...
CHINA
Atlas Obscura

Site of the Japanese WWII Surrender

On September 2, 1945, the USS Missouri was anchored in Tokyo Bay when it hosted representatives from the Empire of Japan and the Allied Nations to sign the Japanese Instrument of Surrender. The signing of this document marked the end of hostilities in World War II. The site of this...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Philippines
UPI News

On This Day: U.S. missionary Martin Burnham killed in Philippines

In 1776, the Lee Resolution, which led to the U.S. Declaration of Independence, was introduced in the Continental Congress. In 1864, Republican delegates meeting in Baltimore nominated Abraham Lincoln for his second term as president. His running mate was Andrew Johnson. In 1942, Japanese forces occupied Attu and Kiska in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
105K+
Followers
113K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy