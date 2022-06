COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Nearly two years after a Columbus dad was shot and killed in the Hilltop, his mom and kids are working hard to find the killer who took his life. “I am not going to let nobody forget my son,” said Brenda Johnson, as she talked about her son, James, 29, who was shot and killed on October 20, 2020, at a Sullivant Avenue gas station.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO