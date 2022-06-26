ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Dance with Me by Laura J. Oliver

By Laura J. Oliver
talbotspy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe littlest among us will become the stars of the show tonight. Have you seen them?. Parents bump babies in strollers over brick sidewalks, tow toddlers like dinghies by the hand. Teens pause to check out the action. Tourists perch on pier pilings drawn by the electric anticipation in the...

DoYouRemember?

Linda Thompson Wrote Whitney Houston Hit About Elvis Presley

Almost more than any other industry, music developed by artists inspiring other artists. Rock traces its roots to rhythm and blues, electronic fuses punk and hip hop, and so forth. Similarly, Elvis Presley ended up helping to inspire a hit Whitney Houston song, with a lot of help from Linda Thompson.
MUSIC
Boomer Magazine

Singing Legend Johnny Mathis Still Touring at 86

Chances are, every time velvet-voiced Johnny Mathis takes center stage during his current US tour, the atmosphere could turn Misty. Some devoted Mathis fans might swoon teary-eyed with waves of emotional nostalgia witnessing the 86-year-old singing icon in person, but many will just dutifully sway to the familiar soothing melodies as the veteran performer delivers his signature ballads such as “Wonderful! Wonderful!,” “Chances Are,” and, of course, his 1959 hit – “Misty.”
MUSIC
soultracks.com

"Let It Whip" songwriter and producer Reggie Andrews dies

(June 24, 2022) The last 24 hours have been devastating for soul music fans, with multiple notable passings. And now we have found out that noted songwriter, producer and pianist Reggie Andrews has passed, causes undisclosed. Andrews is most noted for co-writing and producing the Grammy Award winning smash hit "Let It Whip" for The Dazz Band. He later became a music teacher at Locke High School in Los Angeles, California, where he served until 2010.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Annapolis, MD
Entertainment
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Maryland State
City
Naval Academy, MD
Rolling Stone

Hear H.E.R. Cover Sly and the Family Stone Classic ‘Dance to the Music’

Click here to read the full article. H.E.R. has dropped a lively cover of Sly and the Family Stone’s 1967 track “Dance to the Music.” The single appears on the upcoming soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru.  The song, produced by Jack Antonoff, sees H.E.R. singing the funk tune over a grooving melody led by bass, saxophones, and synths parts. “Dance to the Music” follows on the heels of “Turn Up the Sunshine,” a collaboration between Tame Impala and Diana Ross for the animated film’s forthcoming soundtrack, out July 1. That track was also produced by Antonoff, who wrote the song...
THEATER & DANCE
soultracks.com

Hitmaking soul music songwriter Ken Williams dies at 83

(June 27, 2022) He was the pen behind some all time classics that we will be listening to for decades to come. We have belatedly learned of the passing of R&B songwriter supreme, Ken Williams, at age 83, after a long illness. The writer of more than 500 songs, Williams...
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

Meghan Stabile, promoter who united jazz and hip-hop, dead at 39

Meghan Stabile, a promoter, presenter and producer whose impassioned advocacy helped spark a resurgence of mainstream interest in jazz, particularly among young artists and audiences of color, died on Sunday, June 12 in Valrico, Fla. She was 39. Bikbaye Inejnema, who served as her counselor over the last three years,...
VALRICO, FL
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Kanye
Stereogum

The 10 Best Paul McCartney Songs Post-Beatles

In the days of mixtapes and CD burning, Paul McCartney was one of those acts like the Fall and Wu-Tang Clan whose immense catalog concealed overlooked corners and underused trails the former Beatle himself had no interest in mentioning. Standalone singles with B-sides, album tracks composed with first wife Linda or Wings members, collaborations with Michael Jackson, Elvis Costello and a member of 10cc —McCartney’s career reveals an untrammeled curiosity about the wonder of human voices sharing a mic; about comic books and sci-fi escapism that his fan base would’ve recognized and appreciated; and, in a break from the promiscuity and grossness of his peers’ backstage practices, about energetic married sex.
MUSIC
MTV

Aced A 'Footloose' Dance-Off During Quarantine

The explosive third season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy kicked off on June 22 the old-fashioned way: an all-out dance battle between the titular class and their rivals from the Sparrow Academy, all of whom busted moves to Kenny Loggins’s classic hit “Footloose.” And in a behind-the-scenes clip shared with MTV News on Friday (June 24), the cast revealed how much they enjoyed learning the movements to the song that has soundtracked many a montage.
THEATER & DANCE
The Daily South

Classic Dance Songs Southerners Will Always Love

Some would say that dancing is at the heart of social life in towns across the South. From doing the Carolina Shag at the town dance hall to two-stepping at the local honky tonk, Southerners love any gathering that allows them to cut a rug on the dance floor. Of course, to dance the night away, you need the right tunes on hand.
THEATER & DANCE
#Dance With Me
Guitar World Magazine

Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein launches new Monster Gear company with signature string sets

Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein has announced that his own guitar gear company, Von Frankenstein Monster Gear, has officially opened for business. To launch his latest business venture, the shredder has unveiled a comprehensive catalog of electric guitar strings, which comprises both regular gauges and a collection of signature string sets.
MUSIC
NPR

strongboi ft. Salami Rose Joe Louis, 'unconditional'

It's like strongboi, the Berlin-based duo of Alice Phoebe Lou and Ziv Yamin, had a premonition about how outright depressing and hard-fought this summer would end up being. This track is nothing if not real: you might see a shadow of yourself when Lou sighs, "I've seen that you're walking through some fires." And she's right. So, if you do nothing else tonight, close your eyes, rest your head and let this track cradle your brain. You might find some peace in the delicate, metronome-like percussion of the song. Maybe the plucky, gentle bass will remind you of long-past jam sessions with friends. Or maybe you'll love what I did: the hopeful, sparkling synths that emerge like bubbles at a kid's birthday party, reminding you there's still so much more left to find joy in, as long as you hold on.
MUSIC
Stereogum

PHONY – “Kaleidoscope” (Feat. Petey)

Next month, Neil Berthier is releasing a new album as PHONY, AT SOME POINT YOU STOP. The former Donovan Wolfington leader and current Joyce Manor touring guitarist shared “Summer’s Cold” from it a few weeks ago, and today he’s back with “KALEIDOSCOPE,” an ominous ballad that’s also a collaboration with TikTok star Petey.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Baritone gets rehired as a tenor

The South Korean opera singer SeokJong Baekused used to be a baritone on the books of Guy Barzilay Artists. Now AskonasHolt has signed him as a tenor. Askonas Holt is pleased to welcome South-Korean tenor SeokJong Baek to our roster for general management. SeokJong began his career as a baritone,...

