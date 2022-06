The Tampa Bay Lightning were eliminated from the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 2-1 loss in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. It was an upsetting loss for the Bolts, who were looking to become the first team to win three straight championships since the New York Islanders won four straight from 1980-83.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO