Kyrie Irving's decision to opt in with the Brooklyn Nets for the 2022-23 NBA season brought the franchise a modicum of stability. With him, that's the best you can hope for. The next unexcused absence, ill-informed political stance or injury is always just around the corner. The Nets executive offices probably have one of those "X Days Without a Workplace Accident" signs you see in industrial plants, only theirs reads "X Days Since The Last Time Kyrie Tweeted Something That Reads Like a Very Strange Philosophy Text."

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO