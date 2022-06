BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s mayor is defending his decision to limit bonding capacity for a new high school in the city. After learning the city would only allow the district to borrow up to $150 million for the new school, the school board voted last week to cut from the $210 million price tag, by pushing certain technical programs to the airport. That will save tens of millions on the school, and still allow the project to be on track for the target date of getting students in the building by August 2025.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 17 HOURS AGO