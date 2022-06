ROANOKE, Va. – Summer camp season is upon us and dozens of athletes from around the area are committing to get better on the gridiron and it all starts with safety first. The Fastest Forty kicked off its annual camp at William Fleming High School on Monday. Founder Mark Harrison and other local coaches will spend the next 3 days on teaching the key factors in the sport including the proper tackling techniques and gaining leverage off the line. Monday’s afternoon session had dozens of players that represented William Fleming, Roanoke Cathloic, Northside and the Virginia Home School team.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO