Berkeley County, SC

1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. rollover crash with ejection

By Lindsay Miller
 3 days ago

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County Saturday night.

According to Master Trooper David Jones, the driver of a Jeep Compass is dead after the vehicle veered off the road causing it to roll over and eject the occupants.

SCHP says the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Ranger Drive.

The Jeep was carrying the driver and one passenger.

The front seat passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

WCBD Count on 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
