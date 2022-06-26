1 killed, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. rollover crash with ejection
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County Saturday night.
According to Master Trooper David Jones, the driver of a Jeep Compass is dead after the vehicle veered off the road causing it to roll over and eject the occupants.
SCHP says the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Ranger Drive.Tips from Charleston Co. to avoid mosquito bites this summer
The Jeep was carrying the driver and one passenger.
The front seat passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries.
SCHP is investigating the crash.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
Comments / 0