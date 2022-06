NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Well, it was a Sunday to remember as many cities broke records for the coolest June 26th in recorded history. Matter of fact, several cities shattered their old records by more than 5-10° from their previous records. It sure felt more like fall out there with all the clouds and rain, courtesy of a backdoor cold front Saturday. Temperatures were 15-25° below average for the northern half of the state with Albuquerque only reaching into the lower 70s. Las Vegas only topped out in the upper 50s! We’ll see more clouds and showers through overnight with a steadier rain developing after midnight all across central NM. So get ready for one more soaker Monday with well below average temps. Highs will be very similar to Sunday as highs will remain in the lower 70s for the metro and upper 60s for Santa Fe.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO