North Hampton, NH

Boston woman charged with drunk driving after motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash

 3 days ago

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. – A Boston woman was arrested and charged with drunk driving Saturday afternoon following a fatal crash in New Hampshire.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Atlantic Ave. and Woodland Road in North Hampton.

Police said 38-year-old Jennifer McCoy of Boston was driving a BMW when she entered the intersection and crashed into the operator of a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcycle operator was rushed to an area hospital but did not survive.

McCoy and her passenger, a juvenile, were taken to the hospital but did not suffer any injuries.

Following the crash, McCoy was charged with driving under the influence. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham District Superior Court.

Guest
3d ago

But for the grace of God, this could have been me leaving the beach in another time. Thank goodness I found sobriety. 💜

Daily Voice

Tewksbury Man Killed In New Hampshire Motorcycle Accident

A man from Northern Massachusetts has died from a weekend motorcycle crash in New Hampshire, authorities said. David Penney, age 58, of Tewksbury, was killed in a crash that occurred at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Woodland Road in North Hampton on Saturday afternoon, June 25, New Hampshire State Police said.
