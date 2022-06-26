Boston woman charged with drunk driving after motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. – A Boston woman was arrested and charged with drunk driving Saturday afternoon following a fatal crash in New Hampshire.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Atlantic Ave. and Woodland Road in North Hampton.

Police said 38-year-old Jennifer McCoy of Boston was driving a BMW when she entered the intersection and crashed into the operator of a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcycle operator was rushed to an area hospital but did not survive.

McCoy and her passenger, a juvenile, were taken to the hospital but did not suffer any injuries.

Following the crash, McCoy was charged with driving under the influence. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham District Superior Court.