Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr. throws first live batting practice session

Former Yankees great and current Houston Astros executive assistant Reggie Jackson defended Jose Altuve during a conversation with a New York fan. The Houston Astros-New York Yankees four-game series concluded this past Sunday, where the Yankees won 6-3 after being no-hit for 6.1 innings and Aaron Judge ending things with a walk-off three-run homer in the 10th inning. One common theme throughout the series is that Jose Altuve returned to the Bronx, and was booed mercilessly by the fans in attendance, not that it bothered him much based off his performance.
