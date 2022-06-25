ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr. throws first live batting practice session

fanrecap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Lance McCullers Jr. threw his first live batting practice session of the season on Saturday, continuing his slow journey back from a strained flexor tendon. McCullers...

fanrecap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: Insider Says Trea Turner to Phillies in the Offseason, Correa in Play for LA

It’s never too early to start thinking about the hot stove this coming offseason. For Dodgers fans, there are some clear areas of need and of concern. One could be the team’s effort to re-sign Clayton Kershaw once again. The long-time Dodger ace inked a one-year deal to stay in LA last offseason but has made his desire to be closer to home in Texas known. The other big to-do item for the front office will involve years and big money.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Yankees rally past Astros, but is Houston the AL's team to beat?

On Saturday, the Houston Astros no-hit the New York Yankees. On Sunday, they nearly did it again. Giancarlo Stanton homered against Houston’s José Urquidy with one out in the seventh inning, ending the New York Yankees’ hitless drought at 16 1/3 innings and spoiling the Astros’ efforts to throw a second consecutive no-hitter in the Bronx.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Houston, TX
Sports
FanSided

Yankees great turns on former team, shows love to Jose Altuve

Former Yankees great and current Houston Astros executive assistant Reggie Jackson defended Jose Altuve during a conversation with a New York fan. The Houston Astros-New York Yankees four-game series concluded this past Sunday, where the Yankees won 6-3 after being no-hit for 6.1 innings and Aaron Judge ending things with a walk-off three-run homer in the 10th inning. One common theme throughout the series is that Jose Altuve returned to the Bronx, and was booed mercilessly by the fans in attendance, not that it bothered him much based off his performance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Astros vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick for Sunday, June 26 (Trust Cortes To Find His Mojo)

Astros: +1.5 (-150) 9 (Over: -110/Under: -110) I’m going to back the Yankees in this one because of who’s on the mound. It’ll be Nestor Cortes against Jose Urquidy, and I certainly trust Cortes more. Urquidy is a good pitcher, but he gives up home runs in nearly all of his starts. That can’t happen against the Yankees. If New York gets into a rhythm with the bats, don’t expect Houston to be able to keep up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Red Sox crack top 10, Astros ascend

It was a wild week in Major League Baseball in which we saw the two best teams in the American League square off in the Bronx. What resulted was the best series of the year thus far and could likely wind up being the best series of the season when all is said and done. Ultimately, the Astros and Yankees ended up splitting an intense series in which Houston even no-hit the Yankees for the first time since 2003.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy