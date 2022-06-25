Astros’ Lance McCullers Jr. throws first live batting practice session

It was a wild week in Major League Baseball in which we saw the two best teams in the American League square off in the Bronx. What resulted was the best series of the year thus far and could likely wind up being the best series of the season when all is said and done. Ultimately, the Astros and Yankees ended up splitting an intense series in which Houston even no-hit the Yankees for the first time since 2003.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO