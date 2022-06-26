An Updated Look at Louisville Football's 2022 Roster

There have been a few moving pieces since spring ball ended, so let's take another look at the roster for the Cardinals next season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Spring ball for the Louisville football program is well in the rear view mirror, but there have been a handful of moving pieces since practice ended back in March.

The Cardinals lost wide receiver Tyler Harrell and quarterback T.J. Lewis to the transfer portal, but also welcomed defensive tackle Jermayne Lole and cornerbacks Quincy Riley and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. via the portal. As of June 26, Louisville is sitting at an 84-man scholarship roster for the 2022 season.

There's still plenty of time to fill that final scholarship spot, but for now, let's take a look below at the current scholarship players suiting up for the Cardinals in 2022:

Quarterback

Malik Cunningham (6-1, 190, R-Sr.)

Evan Conley (6-2, 212, Jr.)

Brock Domann (6-2, 227, Jr.)

Khalib Johnson (6-2, 210, Fr.)

Summary: Cunningham, who was the heart and soul of Louisville's offense a season ago, is back for his final year at the collegiate level. The back up spot is a little bit of a question mark, but the Cardinals still boast one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC. Total Players: 4

Running Back

Tiyon Evans (5-11, 210, Jr.)

Jalen Mitchell (5-10, 214, R-So.)

Trevion Cooley (5-10, 211, So.)

Jawhar Jordan (5-10, 180, R-So.)

Maurice Turner (5-10, 180, Fr.)

Summary: Louisville heads into the 2022 season with their deepest running back room of the Scott Satterfield era. Evans, Mitchell and Cooley all are Power Five starter caliber players, while Jordan and Turner can both provide impacts as well.. Total Players: 5

Wide Receiver

Josh Johnson (5-11, 187, Gr.)

Braden Smith (5-10, 192, Sr.)

Tyler Hudson (6-2, 197, Jr.)

Dee Wiggins (6-3, 195, Jr.)

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (5-10, 163, So.)

Chris Bell (6-2, 220, Fr.)

Chance Morrow (6-6, 200, Fr.)

Devaughn Mortimer (5-11, 178, Fr.)

Summary: Like the offseason before, Louisville has a lot of moving parts in the wide receiver room. But unlike this time last year, the Cardinals will be heading into the season with a few more established options at receiver, such as Huggins-Bruce and Smith. Total Players: 8

Tight End

Isaac Martin (6-1, 251, R-Sr.)

Marshon Ford (6-2, 240, R-Jr.)

Dez Melton (6-3, 240, R-So.)

Duane Martin (6-2, 255, So.)

Victor Mullen (6-7, 240, R-Fr.)

Christian Pedersen (6-3, 230, R-Fr.)

Nate Kurisky (6-3, 225, Fr.)

Summary: Not only is there a solid amount of depth, there's a fair amount of experience as well. Marshon Ford should lead the way here, but there is ample opportunity for someone else on the roster to make a significant impact.. Total Players: 7

Offensive Line

Caleb Chandler (6-4, 300, R-Sr.)

Adonis Boone (6-5, 295, Sr.)

Trevor Reid (6-5, 307, Sr.)

Bryan Hudson (6-4, 310, R-Jr.)

Joshua Black (6-2, 294, R-So.)

Renato Brown (6-4, 317, R-So.)

Michael Gonzalez (6-4, 305, So.)

Luke Kandra (6-4, 314, So.)

Kobe Baynes (6-4, 293, R-Fr.)

Austin Collins (6-3, 283, R-Fr.)

Aaron Gunn (6-4, 312, R-Fr.)

Max Cabana (6-6, 292, Fr.)

Makhete Gueye (6-7, 270, Fr.)

Izaiah Reed (6-6, 295, Fr.)

Sam Secrest (6-6, 295, Fr.)

Summary: Louisville once again has an extremely talented offensive line on their hands. They lost starting center Cole Bentley, but return the other four regular starters including potential 2023 first round NFL Draft pick guard Caleb Chandler. Total Players: 15

Nose Tackle

Jermayne Lole (6-2, 305, Sr.)

Dezmond Tell (6-1, 285, So.)

Caleb Banks (6-7, 303, R-Fr.)

Jared Dawson (6-1, 275, R-Fr.)

Henry Bryant (5-11, 277, R-Fr.)

Tawfiq Thomas 6-4, 325, Fr.)

Summary: The middle of the defensive line received a massive boost with the addition of Arizona State transfer Jermayne Lole. Caleb Banks could also be in line for a huge year, as he made big strides in spring ball. Total Players: 6

Defensive End

YaYa Diaby (6-4, 270, Sr.)

Zach Edwards (6-3, 265, R-So.)

Ramon Puryear (6-3, 268, R-So.)

Ashton Gillotte (6-2, 265, So.)

Victoine Brown (6-4, 241, R-Fr.)

Ryheem Craig (6-3, 220, R-Fr.)

R.J. Sorensen (6-3, 250, R-Fr.)

Selah Brown (6-2, 250, Fr.)

Summary: Defensive end is a spot with a solid amount of potential. Both YaYa Diaby and Ashton Gillotte could be in line for breakout years, and guys like Ramon Puryear and Zach Edwards have seen plenty of reps behind them. Total Players: 8

Inside Linebacker

Monty Montgomery (5-11, 220, R-Sr.)

MoMo Sanogo (6-1, 227, R-Sr.)

K.J. Cloyd (6-2, 221, Jr.)

Dorian Jones (6-0, 235, R-So.)

Allen Smith (6-2, 230, R-So.)

Jaylin Alderman (6-1, 226, So.)

Jackson Hamilton (6-0, 219, R-Fr.)

T.J. Quinn (6-0, 225, R-Fr.)

Summary: Losing C.J. Avery undoubtedly is a big loss, but Louisville is still in good shape here. If Monty Montgomery and Ole Miss transfer MoMo Sanogo can round back into form following respective injuries, they might be the best ILB duo in the ACC. Not to mention that Dorian Jones, K.J. Cloyd and Jaylin Alderman got plenty of reps last year. Total Players: 8

Outside Linebacker

Yasir Abdullah (6-1, 235, Sr.)

Marvin Dallas (6-1, 190, Sr.)

Nicario Harper (6-1, 205, Jr.)

Ben Perry (6-2, 212, R-Fr.)

Kameron Wilson (6-2, 228, R-Fr.)

Popeye Williams (6-3, 230, Fr.)

Summary: Expect a lot of production on the edges next season. Yasir Abdullah might be Louisville's best returning defensive asset, and Kam Wilson and Popeye Williams give Louisville solid depth at DOG. Over at CARD, Marvin Dallas will likely take most starting reps, but converted safeties Nicario Harper and Ben Perry add versatility. Total Players: 6

Cornerback

Chandler Jones (5-10, 186, Sr.)

Kei'Trel Clark (5-10, 180, Jr.)

Quincy Riley (6-0, 181, Jr.)

Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (5-11, 182, So.)

Trey Franklin (5-10, 180, R-So.)

Rance Conner (5-10, 186, R-Fr.)

Derrick Edwards III (5-10, 177, R-Fr.)

Summary: There's a healthy mix a returning and incoming talent here. Kei'Trel Clark is the cornerstone of the secondary, while Chandler Jones and Trey Franklin both looked good in spurts last year. Newcomers Quincy Riley and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. will also compete for starting reps as well. Total Players: 7

Note: A Louisville spokesman tells Louisville Report that USC transfer Jayden Williams will not make it to campus.

Safety

Kenderick Duncan (6-3, 206, R-Sr.)

Shavarick Williams (6-0, 185, So.)

M.J. Griffin (6-1, 210, So.)

Josh Minkins (6-2, 196, So.)

Jeremiah Caldwell (6-3, 175, Fr.)

D'Angelo Hutchinson (6-3, 185, Fr.)

Antonio Watts (6-2, 185, Fr.)

Summary: Louisville doesn't have the arduous task of replacing both starting safeties like they did last year. Kenderick Duncan is back for another ride, with M.J. Griffin and Josh Minkins likely competing for the other starting spot. Total Players: 7

Note: Like with Jayden Williams, a Louisville spokesman tells Louisville Report that Duke transfer Jalen Alexander will not make it to campus.

Special Teams

Kicker James Turner (6-0, 205, Jr.)

Kicker Brock Travelstead (6-1, 203, So.)

Punter Mark Vassett (6-4, 220, So.)

Summary: Veteran long snapper Mitch Hall is gone, but walk-on Shai Kochav is expected to take over here. Louisville does return both kickers and their punter, so not all bad news on special teams. Total Players: 3

(Photo of Scott Satterfield and Louisville Players: Geoff Burke - USA TODAY Sports)

