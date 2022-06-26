ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

First Driverless Shuttle In Oklahoma Displayed At Route 66 Road Fest

By News On 6
 3 days ago

Visitors at the Route 66 Road Fest got the chance to ride the first driverless shuttle in Oklahoma.

The shuttle was created by a French company named Navya and follows a pre-programmed route.

While this shuttle is the first of its kind in Oklahoma, Navya already has more than 200 shuttles in 25 countries.

The goal for these shuttles is to increase mobility, especially for seniors or people without cars.

Many shuttles have been used on college campuses, jobs and to transport people to doctor's offices.


