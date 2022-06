OSWEGO – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) welcomes everyone to its freewill picnic dinner on Sunday, July 10 from 4:30—5:30 p.m. or until sold out. The menu includes hot dog, macaroni salad, baked beans, and dessert. The dinner will be in the church parking lot or prepared as take-out. In case of inclement weather, all dinners will be take-out only. Donations will be accepted, but never expected.

