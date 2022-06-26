ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Arizona man charged with murder of 60-year-old delivery driver after victim took photo on phone

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

A 60-year-old Arizona delivery driver may have identified her own killer.

Rusty French, 62, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Pamela Rae Martinez, who was fatally shot on June 11 after making her last food delivery, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Police responded to a call about an accident just before 7:30 p.m. on June 11 and found a woman behind the wheel, unresponsive. The woman, later identified as Martinez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Martinez’s phone, without explanation, was a photo of French, sitting in his van next to her car.

A witness told police that Martinez had been parked on the side of the road when a man pulled up next to her, got out, then got back in and drove away, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Martinez’s car then began driving off the road.

French was brought in for questioning on June 15 and admitted that he was the man in the photo but said he “must have blacked out as to what occurred,” police said. A gun matching the ballistics in Martinez’s shooting was found at his house.

Police do not believe Martinez and French knew each other and she had not been delivering to his house.

French was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Glendale, AZ
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#French#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy