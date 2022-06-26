Arizona man charged with murder of 60-year-old delivery driver after victim took photo on phone

A 60-year-old Arizona delivery driver may have identified her own killer.

Rusty French, 62, has been arrested and charged with the murder of Pamela Rae Martinez, who was fatally shot on June 11 after making her last food delivery, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Police responded to a call about an accident just before 7:30 p.m. on June 11 and found a woman behind the wheel, unresponsive. The woman, later identified as Martinez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Martinez’s phone, without explanation, was a photo of French, sitting in his van next to her car.

A witness told police that Martinez had been parked on the side of the road when a man pulled up next to her, got out, then got back in and drove away, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Martinez’s car then began driving off the road.

French was brought in for questioning on June 15 and admitted that he was the man in the photo but said he “must have blacked out as to what occurred,” police said. A gun matching the ballistics in Martinez’s shooting was found at his house.

Police do not believe Martinez and French knew each other and she had not been delivering to his house.

French was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of second-degree murder.