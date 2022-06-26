ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSP: Man shot on the Lodge Freeway overnight; currently stable

By FOX 2 News Staff, Connie Rahbany
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the Lodge Freeway on Sunday. Troopers were sent to Detroit Receiving...

