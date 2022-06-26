ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six protesters arrested in South Carolina after abortion ruling

By Rachel Scully
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g12xv_0gMYsFsA00
Six people were arrested Saturday evening after protesters opposing and supporting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade gathered in downtown Greenville, South Carolina.

The Greenville Police Department said in a statement that officers monitored the protests and separated the opposing sides. About 100 protesters were initially expected for an hour-long demonstration, the department noted, adding that about 400 to 500 people came out and the protest stretched beyond an hour.

“On several occasions, officers had to address people in the roadway and parties from one side trying to go over to another,” the department said.

After multiple warnings, officials said, officers reported arrested a protester, which led to other demonstrators interfering and being arrested.

Overall, six people were arrested with charges including interfering with police, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to the department.

“The picket was deemed an unlawful assembly, and officers dispersed both sides,” officials said, adding that there will be a review of the incident, which is standard procedure.

The protest was one of several across the country following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which eliminated the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion. The 5-4 decision gave states the authority to drastically limit or ban the procedure.

Comments / 262

Ron Hiel
3d ago

The premise for this article is bogus. Abortion was not abolished but rather the authority over such matters was rightfully returned back to the states where it belongs.

Reply(37)
114
Van -it Janet
2d ago

Anyone seeking to create civil unrest, and AGREESIVELY RESISTING POLICE in peace keeping directions, and those who seek to start VIOLENCE and VANDALISM are NOT PEACEFULLY PROTESTING ! For 180 years the Constitution gave individual state and the elected officials control of their citizens complicated social issues. Americans SCOTUS made up of non-elected judges took Federal control of this issue away from elected state officials in 1973. REVERSAL by of this ruling after 49 years of Federal control, returns us to the execution of the USA constitutional procedures used for 180 years! This RETURNS the voice, power and CONTROL BACK TO THE CITIZENS of each state !

Reply(9)
57
Better Way
2d ago

Democrats are making this a political issue more than anything else. They need something to rile up their base and forget about inflation, price of oil, no wall or immigration policy that they canceled because it was a republican thing. Come on, what they are saying is no democrat is pro life and no republican is for abortion, just the left doing their thing

Reply(1)
37
 

