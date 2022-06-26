Six protesters arrested in South Carolina after abortion ruling

Tweet

Six people were arrested Saturday evening after protesters opposing and supporting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade gathered in downtown Greenville, South Carolina.

The Greenville Police Department said in a statement that officers monitored the protests and separated the opposing sides. About 100 protesters were initially expected for an hour-long demonstration, the department noted, adding that about 400 to 500 people came out and the protest stretched beyond an hour.

“On several occasions, officers had to address people in the roadway and parties from one side trying to go over to another,” the department said.

After multiple warnings, officials said, officers reported arrested a protester, which led to other demonstrators interfering and being arrested.

Overall, six people were arrested with charges including interfering with police, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, according to the department.

“The picket was deemed an unlawful assembly, and officers dispersed both sides,” officials said, adding that there will be a review of the incident, which is standard procedure.

The protest was one of several across the country following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which eliminated the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion. The 5-4 decision gave states the authority to drastically limit or ban the procedure.