Edon @ Montpelier Volleyball
MONTPELIER – The Locos outlasted Edon in the opening set 28-26 on their way to a three-set win in the sectional semifinals. Emily Maniseng delivered 10 kills for Montpelier, Lyla Mahan posted 13 digs, and Jessi Bumb registered 22 assists. Montpelier d. Edon 28-26, 25-18, 25-17 Edon (4-19) –...
Liberty Center @ Swanton Volleyball
SWANTON – The NWOAL runner-up used three sets to knock fellow NWOAL member Liberty Center out of the postseason 25-17, 25-8, 25-21. Katlyn Floyd fronted the Swanton attack with 13 kills, including her 300th kill of the season, and 13 digs while Maddie Smith recorded 12 kills on a 19/24 hitting night.
Wauseon @ Archbold Football & Bands
ARCHBOLD – In a game that had a little bit of everything on a cold, blustery night at Bluestreak Stadium, it was Archbold senior running back Carson Dominique who did a little bit of everything. Dominique rushed for 158 yards, three touchdowns, and had a second half interception to...
Delta @ Fairview Volleyball
SHERWOOD – The top seed in the Otsego district made short work of their sectional semifinal opponent as Fairview rolled by Delta in three sets. Fairview was led by Kelly Crites with 14 kills and Paige Ricica added 12 digs and was 25/25 serving with five aces. Fairview d....
NWOAL Boys Cross Country Championships
TEAM SCORES: 1. Archbold 46; 2. Wauseon 49; 3. Liberty Center 65; 4. Delta 91; 5. Bryan 107; 6. Evergreen 161. AREA RUNNERS IN TOP 10: 1. Xander Fackler (B) 16:04; 2. Jackson Callan (W) 16:30; 3. Aidan Pena (W) 16:33; 4. Aden McCarty (A) 16:55; 5. Caleb Horrow (A) 17:06; 7. Garrett Leininger (W) 17:28; 9. Konnor Hawkins (D) 18:09; 10. Daniel Sintobin (D) 18:13.
Defiance @ Bryan Girls Soccer
BRYAN – The Lady Bears exploded for 10 ten goals, five coming from Kailee Thiel, as they earned their first trip to districts since 2019 with a 10-1 win. Ava Zimmerman added two goals for Bryan, who has now won 14 matches in a row. The Bears will face...
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jazmine Barajas (Wauseon)
The female Athlete of the Week is Wauseon volleyball player Jazmine Barajas. The Wauseon senior registered 22 digs against Delta to set a new Wauseon record for digs in a season with 569. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access...
Erica Cox (1981-2022)
Erica L. Cox, age 41, of Cleveland, Ohio, and formerly of Edon, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Lifebanc in Cleveland where she was able to donate the gift of life to others by being an organ donor. Erica worked in housekeeping at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Cleveland....
Dorothy Goldsmith (1930-2022)
Dorothy Jean Goldsmith, age 92, of Delta, peacefully passed away under hospice care at her home, early Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Toledo on June 29, 1930 to Francis Hoyt Sr. and Bessie (Earnst) Hoyt. Dorothy attended Liberty Center High School and married Herman W. Goldsmith on February 1, 1948 in Liberty Center.
Wauseon’s Magic Corner Plans Magic Mural
MAGIC MURAL … Dr. Kenneth P. Ladd’s Magic Corner in Wauseon is planning a new magic mural. The mural, pictured here, will be featured on the side of the building. (PHOTO PROVIDED) The Magic Corner in Wauseon, run by Dr. Kenneth P. Ladd, is raising funds for the...
Bryan @ Swanton Football
SWANTON – Bryan scored 28 points in the second half after trailing 10-7 at halftime to keep their playoff hopes alive with a 35-17 win. Jase Kepler carried the Bryan offense with 224 yards rushing and four touchdowns while throwing for 111 yards and a score. UP NEXT: October...
James “Jim” Croy (1964-2022)
James Mark “Jim” Croy, age 58, of Ridgeville Corners, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 29, 1964 to Charles Rayburn and Donna May (Hunter) Croy in Kenton, Ohio. Jim graduated from Charis Bible College in Colorado Springs, Colorado and served...
Northwood @ Evergreen Girls Soccer
METAMORA – The Rangers jumped ahead 3-1 and were able to hold on for the 3-2 win thus ending Evergreen’s season. Lydia Gleckler and Kara Huntzinger accounted for the Lady Vikings goals. Northwood (5-12) – no statistics. Evergreen (7-9-1) – Goals: Lydia Gleckler, Kara Huntzinger; Assist: Raegan...
North Central Class Of 1967 Holds 55th Class Reunion
The North Central Class of 1967 celebrated their 55th class reunion at the Montpelier Moose on October 15th 2022. There were 21 classmates and two teachers that attended. Front row – Pam (Borton) Soike, Marybeth (Heller) Hartzler, Linda (Henry) Sommer, Marsha (King) Baker, Linda Ott, Diana (Pitts) Beck, Carol (Becker) Smith, Jackie (Pearson) Tate, Linda (Burkhart) Burris, Lynn Lamberson (Teacher),
Lakota @ Edon Football
EDON – The Bombers outgained Lakota 445-71 as they blanked Lakota 30-0 to stay alive for the playoffs. Kyler Sapp was 22/41 for 268 yards, Wade Parrish rushed nine times for 97 yards, and Caden Nester collected seven receptions for 103 yards to lead Edon. UP NEXT: October 21-Edon...
180th Fighter Wing Near Swanton Holds Changing Of Command Ceremony
AWARD… Brigadier General McCue presents Colonel Michael J. DiDio with the Legion of Merit for his exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The 180th Fighter Wing, located by the Toledo Express Airport just East of Swanton, held a change of command...
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Carson Dominique (Archbold)
The male Athlete of the Week is Archbold football player Carson Dominique. Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.
Halloween Used As Opportunity To Raise Funds For Bryan Park & Recreation
COOPERATION … Bryan art teachers, Stephanie Poncsak and Matt Neff, used this project from Best One Tire to give their students an opportunity to create in teams of two. Preston Williams and Darren Kranwinkel, who are 7th graders at Bryan Middle School, joined forces to have some artistic fun. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)
Edwin Choate (1954-2022)
The family of Edwin Lee Choate are sad to announce the passing of the loving son, brother and uncle on Oct. 6, 2022, at the age of 68. He was born to Robert and Marjorie Choate on Sept. 30, 1954, and graduated in 1972 from Columbia Central High School in Brooklyn, Michigan.
Danbury @ Stryker Football
STRYKER – Stryker broke open a close ball game with two late touchdowns to claim a 46-22 win over Danbury. According to Stryker head coach Kent Holsopple, the win puts Stryker (5-3 overall) into the Northern 8 Conference playoffs. As it now stands Stryker is in fourth place. That...
