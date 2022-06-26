ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Report says this Dallas restaurant is the most romantic restaurant in Texas

By Tyler Manning
CW33 NewsFix
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (KDAF) — This one goes out to the people in love. Nothing is better than date night. It makes you feel connected to your partner. If you haven’t had a date night in a while, take this as...

cw33.com

Ultimate Sports Bar Meets Delightful Restaurant

Located at The Star in Frisco, City Works Eatery & Pour House is the ultimate sports bar and restaurant in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. There are a lot of reasons you may want to plan a visit, but we’ve narrowed it down to some of the best for you here.
FRISCO, TX
Texas State
Texas Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Texas Food & Drinks
Restaurants
Texas Restaurants
Eater

Braum’s Is the Best American Fast-Food Chain You’ve Never Heard Of

There are few things about living in Dallas-Fort Worth that make me feel smug. It’s hot as hell here, there’s too much concrete, and the traffic is miserable. My city doesn’t boast the stunning natural beauty of San Francisco, or the hallowed cultural institutions of New York City. But it is, at least, home to a location of Braum’s, the best American fast-food chain that I’d wager most Americans have never heard of.
DALLAS, TX
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick expanding Texas footprint

Chicken Salad Chick will open 16 restaurants over the next five years in Texas, thanks to the signing of two major deals over the past year — one for eight units in San Antonio and most recently one for eight in Austin. Although Texas is home to 21 locations in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston, the brand plans to open five more by year's end.
TEXAS STATE
papercitymag.com

One of Dallas’ Favorite Chefs Brings Her Talents Downtown

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
KLST/KSAN

Best places to swim in Texas according to Google

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Summer is at its peak with some of the hottest temperatures of the year so here’s a list of some of the best places to cool off and swim in the state of Texas according to Google! At the very top of the list is Guadalupe River State Park with a […]
TEXAS STATE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bistro#Food Drink#Knox Henderson
Texas Monthly

Is This the Largest Western Wear Shop in the World? An Investigation

Justin Discount Boots spans two acres. It takes 90,000 square feet to hold all the boots from brands such as Chippewa, Nocona, Tony Lama, and, of course, Justin, sold in various iterations of closeout deals, factory seconds, and first lines. One Justin Discount building is set up like a DSW, with shoes on top of the shelves and boxes underneath. In yet another building, boots hang on pegs on the wall, and there isn’t much inventory in each design, giving the feel of a one-of-a-kind deal. A third building is full of Wranglers stacked for customers to sift through. Stetsons? Yeah, the company’s got those too.
JUSTIN, TX
Larry Lease

5 Best Hot Dogs in Dallas to Eat This Summer

Dallas is home to several great spots to find the perfect hot dog.The Black Rabbit/Unsplash. It's always come second to hamburgers and sandwiches, but the hot dog is as amazing as it is overlooked. From street vendors selling hotdogs in a parking lot to locally-sourced sausages, Dallas is home to plenty of hot dogs that are much better than your average hot dog.
DALLAS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

North Texas resident wins $7.25M Lotto Texas jackpot

AUSTIN, Texas — One lucky Texan woke up over $4 million dollars richer thanks to correctly matching all six Lotto Texas jackpot numbers Saturday night. The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K located at 3950 Valley View Lane, in Irving. The ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (7-10-23-34-46-47). The lucky winner selected the cash value option when they bought their ticket, so they will receive $4,632,166.56 before taxes. They haven't claimed their winnings yet, but they have 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.
TEXAS STATE
Southlake Style

J-Belle Kimbrell Named Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen

J-Belle Kimbrell is not only Southlake’s Outstanding Teen — she’s now also Texas’. Participating in the Miss Texas competition over the weekend, J-Belle won in several key preliminary categories, including Overall On-Stage Question In Evening Wear and Overall Talent for her rendition of “The Wizard And I” from “Wicked.” But on June 25, she received the highest recognition of all when she was named Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen.
SOUTHLAKE, TX

