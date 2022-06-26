Report says this Dallas restaurant is the most romantic restaurant in Texas

Justin Discount Boots spans two acres. It takes 90,000 square feet to hold all the boots from brands such as Chippewa, Nocona, Tony Lama, and, of course, Justin, sold in various iterations of closeout deals, factory seconds, and first lines. One Justin Discount building is set up like a DSW, with shoes on top of the shelves and boxes underneath. In yet another building, boots hang on pegs on the wall, and there isn’t much inventory in each design, giving the feel of a one-of-a-kind deal. A third building is full of Wranglers stacked for customers to sift through. Stetsons? Yeah, the company’s got those too.

