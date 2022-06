LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- With June being National Gun Violence Awareness month, the Lakewood police is doing its part by handing out free basic gun locks to residents. “Considering everything going on in the country with the mass shootings and things of that nature, (Mayor Meghan George) thought it was a good idea to get these out to our citizens to make sure we don’t have any accidental shootings in our city,” Lakewood Police Chief Kevin Kaucheck said.

