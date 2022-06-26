ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Chris Archer, Twins bullpen combine on 1-hitter vs Rockies

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3FdE_0gMYrc0y00

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of June 26, 2022 02:00

MINNEAPOLIS — Chris Archer kept his strong June going with five scoreless innings, and three Minnesota Twins relievers closed out a one-hitter in a 6-0 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.

A day after being shut out themselves, Luis Arraez and the Twins had 10 hits in a dominant victory. Arraez — the big league batting leader — had two hits, Alex Kirilloff drove in three and Byron Buxton marked his return to the lineup with an RBI triple in the first inning.

Archer (2-3) struck out five and walked one while matching a season high in innings — four of which were perfect. In five June starts, the right-hander has allowed four earned runs over 23 innings for a 1.57 ERA working on limited pitch counts.

"I'm super grateful for how Rocco is handling this whole situation," Archer said of the plan with manager Rocco Baldelli for managing his starts. "It's proving to be successful. I love playing for him. I love playing for this organization. The training staff does a great job taking care of me as well. I couldn't be happier with how everything is going."

Twins pitchers have combined for shutouts in two of the past three games.

Antonio Senzatela (3-4) surrendered four runs on eight hits in five innings for Colorado. The Rockies' lone hit was a single by C.J. Cron leading off the second.

"The mix kept us off balance," Colorado manager Bud Black said of Archer. "We had a couple good swings, hit the ball on the nose a few times right at guys. Cronie got the base hit, but he mixed. He pitched, as did their other guys."

After losing 1-0 to Colorado on Friday, Minnesota jumped on Senzatela quickly.

Arraez led off the first with a double and Buxton followed with a triple to center. He slid into third, got up and pumped his fist, yelling towards the Twins' dugout.

"It's like snapping the fingers and you see what he can do, and how he affects everything around him all the time," Baldelli said. "We've had a couple of days, and a few days over the past week or two, where we just haven't been able to get anything going and yesterday, as well. He just steps to the plate, takes a swing and whacks one in the gap, and then he's standing at third and he drives a run in. That's how fast it can happen when he's out there."

Buxton missed three games with a lingering knee issue before pinch-hitting late in Friday's game.

"If the time comes for that, I can do that," Buxton said. "I know what I need to do, as far as when I'm out there, to stay on the field. And (Baldelli) knows what I need to do to keep me on the field. So, whatever the situation is going to be, go out there and play, be smart, make sure I've got my guys' back."

OLD TIMER

Rockies closer Daniel Bard turned 37 years old Saturday, becoming one of 26 active major leaguers 37 or older. Bard's age wasn't lost on his teammates.

In Bard's locker stall in Minnesota, there was a sign with phone numbers to AARP and Life Alert along with a wheelchair nearby.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: OF Kris Bryant doubled in a game with Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday night, the first hit in 10 at-bats of his rehab assignment. He's been out since May 22 with a lower back strain.

Twins: OF Trevor Larnach was placed on the 10-day injured list with a core muscle strain. Larnach said he'd been dealing with pain the past few weeks that had gotten worse recently. OF Mark Contreras was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul.

UP NEXT

RHP Joe Ryan (5-3, 3.00 ERA) starts Sunday's series and homestand finale for Minnesota. RHP Ryan Feltner (1-2, 5.46) will start for Colorado. Ryan has allowed seven runs in 10 2/3 innings in two starts since recovering from COVID-19. Feltner gave up four earned runs in just 3 2/3 innings in his last start at Miami.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Mariners, Royals Have Reportedly Agreed To Notable Trade

The Seattle Mariners reportedly dealt for a former All-Star on Monday. According to the USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Mariners "acquire DH/1B Carlos Santana from the Royals for RHP Wyatt Mills and minor league RHP William Fleming." Noting, "Santana was hitting .357 in June with two homers and 11 RBI...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Minnesota

Sánchez, Gray power Twins past Guardians in series opener

CLEVELAND -- Sonny Gray turned an emotional, distracting day for the Twins into a dominant one.The right-hander pitched seven superb innings and Gary Sánchez homered and drove in four runs to help Minnesota stretch its lead in the AL Central with an 11-1 blowout of the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.When they arrived in Cleveland on Sunday night ahead of the five-game series, the first-place Twins were rocked by news that pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving to take over at LSU."I'm happy for him. I really am," manager Rocco Baldelli said before the game. "This is the best move...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Guardians end skid, rally past Twins in day-night DH opener

CLEVELAND -- Amed Rosario's clutch two-run single in the eighth inning rallied Cleveland to a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a day-night doubleheader Tuesday, snapping the Guardians' five-game losing streak.Down 2-1 and in danger of dropping four games behind the Twins in the AL Central, the Guardians came back against reliever Emilio Pagán (1-3), who walked Myles Straw and rookie Steven Kwan before facing Rosario.Cleveland's shortstop then slapped a 3-2 pitch through the middle to give the Guardians a major lift. Rosario went 3 for 4 and has five three-hit games in June.The division...
CLEVELAND, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Rockies Pitcher Chad Kuhl Did The Impossible Against The Dodgers

Pitching a good game against the Los Angeles Dodgers is hard to do. That’s darn near impossible. Kuhl took the mound last night in the Colorado Rockies‘ series opener against Los Angeles and pitched perhaps the game of his life, throwing a complete game shutout as the Rockies won by a final of 4-0 over the Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Minnesota

Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson to exit for same job at LSU

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson has informed the club he will leave his job this week, reportedly for the same role at LSU.Johnson traveled with the team on Sunday night to Cleveland, where he will stay on for the five-game series that's scheduled through Thursday, Twins spokesman Dustin Morse said.Johnson has accepted the pitching coach position at LSU, according to a report by D1Baseball.com on Twitter. LSU spokesman Bill Franques said the Tigers plan to announce a new pitching coach Monday, though he did not identify the hire.The Twins did not confirm Johnson's destination. Further announcements from...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Rockies take on the Dodgers on home winning streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (45-27, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (32-42, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (5-1, 2.00 ERA, .91 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (3-5, 4.29 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -222, Rockies +184; over/under is 11...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Kuhl tosses 3-hit shutout, Rockies beat Dodgers 4-0 at Coors Field

Chad Kuhl crouched in a tunnel at Coors Field, sharing the moment with his parents on a FaceTime call as his phone kept buzzing with other messages of congratulations.The fact that the best start of his career came against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers only made the night even more special.Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first major league shutout and the Colorado Rockies beat Los Angeles 4-0 on Monday."We all want to win, but it's just been one of those personal goals for me," Kuhl said. "And not just a complete game, but just going long time in, time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Archer
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Daniel Bard
Person
Byron Buxton
CBS Minnesota

Buxton's RBI triple sparks Twins in 6-3 win vs. Rockies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Byron Buxton raced around the bases all afternoon Sunday, his worth-the-price-of-admission speed on full display for the Minnesota Twins.The right knee trouble he's been fighting all season sure looked like an afterthought."It's a very fun part of my game," Buxton said, "to be able to hit the ball in the gap and run and get that electricity going throughout the dugout."Buxton had three hits, including an RBI triple for the second straight game, in the Twins' 6-3 win over the Colorado Rockies that stretched their division lead ahead of a pivotal series against Cleveland."His stride is really something,"...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Polanco, Twins win 6-0, split doubleheader with Guardians

CLEVELAND -- Jorge Polanco didn't take long to get back into the swing of things. Returning from his first stint on the injured list as a major leaguer, Polanco drove in three runs and rookie Josh Winder pitched six stellar innings as the Minnesota Twins earned a day-night doubleheader split with a 6-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.Amed Rosario's clutch two-run single in the eighth inning rallied Cleveland to a 3-2 win in the opener, snapping the Guardians' five-game losing streak.Polanco, who missed 14 games with lower back tightness, was reinstated from the IL and quickly made...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcco Digital Update#Rbi
CBS Minnesota

Through trades, Wolves draft talent for the present and future

By Julian BasenaMINNEAPOLIS -- Between the early-round surprises and unforeseen draft night moves, the Timberwolves managed to trade down and still close out the evening as a quiet winner of the 2022 NBA draft.On his first draft day as president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly and his staff got busy. After trading down from their 19th spot and later in the second round, the Wolves walked away with a cache of players -- Auburn center Walker Kessler, Duke wing Wendell Moore, Memphis wing Josh Minott, and Italian guard Matteo Spagnolo -- that could be serviceable for a team that expects...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Yonathan Daza batting second for Rockies Sunday

The Colorado Rockies listed Yonathan Daza as their starting centerfielder for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Daza will start in centerfield and bat second in Sunday's contest while Garrett Hampson drops down to shortstop, and Jose Iglesias sits. Our models project Daza, who has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel,...
DENVER, CO
CBS Minnesota

Wolves welcome rookie Kessler's defense, size and upside

MINNEAPOLIS -- Walker Kessler will bring a 7-foot-1 presence and prolific shot-blocking ability to Minnesota, a welcome complement in the post to star Karl-Anthony Towns even if his playing time is limited during his debut NBA season.The Timberwolves didn't just draft him to patrol the paint and guard the pick-and-roll. He has upside as a scorer, too."High school year, I didn't know what defense was. I was just a stretch big, skilled big, offensive player. That's all I did," Kessler said Tuesday as the Timberwolves introduced him and fellow draft picks Wendell Moore Jr. and Josh Minott at Target Center.Kessler...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Aurora FC beats St. Louis Lions 4-1 for 8th straight win

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Aurora FC remains undefeated and in first place in its division after a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Lions on Sunday.Three different Aurora players -- Morgan Stone, Mariah Nguyen and Morgan Turner -- scored in the match; two goals came on penalty kicks in the first half."So many players have points which is impressive. That's helped build our confidence -- that anybody on the team can score at any time," head coach Nicole Lukic said. "Lots of quality minutes for lots of players today."  The Lions' lone goal came off of the foot of Krystal...
EAGAN, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
AARP
CBS Minnesota

Vikings release 2022 training camp schedule

MINNEAPOLIS -- On Tuesday, the Vikings announced their upcoming training camp schedule. The 62nd training camp in Vikings history will be hosted at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center.Tickets will be available at vikings.com/camp for the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Season ticket holders will have priority access to reserve tickets 24 hours earlier. The start of camp will be marked by a "Back Together Saturday" celebration on July 30. Fans will have the opportunity to watch the day's walk-through and afternoon practice, and will then be able to receive player autographs and prizes in giveaways. There will...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Boston

Red Sox likely interested in Rockies closer Daniel Bard

BOSTON -- The Red Sox are on a roll, but like most teams around baseball, could always use a little more help out of the bullpen. They may turn to an old friend to help lock down the late innings, according to a report over the weekend.In a lengthy piece looking ahead to the Aug. 2 trade deadline, The Athletic's Peter Gammons highlighted an intriguing potential target for Boston: Colorado Rockies closer Daniel Bard.You may be thinking, "Now that's a name I've not heard in a long time." You may remember Bard as a promising young flamethrower for the Red...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Minnesota

Former 3-sport Minnesota athlete David Roddy selected by the Grizzlies in NBA Draft

By Julian BasenaMINNEAPOLIS -- David Roddy can't seem to escape the box that talent evaluators place him in. For a player of his size, it's easy to get distracted by the 6'6", seemingly football-made frame.Coming out of Breck high school, power conference schools saw a defensive lineman or a linebacker, failing to envision the front court centerpiece he would develop into at Colorado State. After college, NBA scouts made similar observations, focusing more on his bulk in favor of his unusual basketball savvy. "He's a pretty unique prospect," one NBA scout told Sports Illustrated. "Once you drop your preconceived notion of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Why is golf so hard?

NORTH OAKS, Minn. -- Golf season is in full swing in Minnesota.  And the sport is exploding in popularity. According to the National Golf Federation, one in three Americans over the age of 6 played, watched, listened to or read about golf in 2021.That's 106 million people.It's a game that's alluring, it's a game that's exciting. But it's also a game that can be, well, frustrating.Phil Anderson is a PGA pro at North Oaks and will soon be general manager at Hazeltine National Golf Club. "I think there's like three or four components I think that make it a little bit...
NORTH OAKS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
64K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy