Minneapolis, MN

Next Weather: Sunny, slightly warmer Monday

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

Next Weather: 5:30 p.m. report

MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will be another lovely one in Minnesota.

Winds will die down Sunday night and it will drop to the mid-50s. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 84, which is about 9-degrees warmer than Sunday.

There is a chance of sprinkles in parts of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin in the afternoon.

The next storm chance comes Tuesday, with a marginal risk (1 of 5) for east-central Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Temps will warm into the low-90s Wednesday, and there will be a better storm chance for Thursday. Humidity will increase a bit heading into midweek.

It will be cooler and less humid on Friday, then it will warm back into the 80s and be mainly dry for the weekend.

cbs3duluth.com

Thunderstorms for Wisconsin Tuesday night may return Wednesday for all

Flood Warning will continue for northern Minnesota near the Canadian border until midnight Thursday. It is hoped that lake levels will drop 10-14 inches by July. 1st. Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Wisconsin until 8 pm. Tuesday night, a low and its cold front have cut through the region and have even developed some severe weather in Wisconsin. More of that is on tap from another low to the west which will keep the storm chance going Wednesday night into Thursday. Friday gets a high pressure cell to clear the sky and that’s the way it will stay through Sunday. The Fourth of July may get some showers moving back towards us.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bring Me The News

Large hail possible with strong storms in eastern Minnesota, Wisconsin

Skies have cleared and the sunshine is creating some instability that will help touch of thunderstorms in eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon. The best chance for severe storms is across Wisconsin, where the Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe storms that will be capable of large hail. Some strong winds and a tornado are also possible, though hail is the biggest threat.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Heat and chance of storms Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- It will be hot Wednesday, hitting around 90 degrees with breezy conditions. North of Interstate 94 will see the chance of a few showers and rumbles, too .Storms are possible in western and northern parts of the state and will slide into the metro overnight and into Thursday. It'll remain humid on Thursday with a bit cooler air arriving into the weekend. Isolated rain chances into the weekend and the Fourth of July holiday. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s Official 2022 Summer Climate Outlook Released

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center has released its official climate outlook for the months of June, July, and August. With plentiful rainfall across Minnesota this spring, the drought conditions have essentially come to an end, and according to NOAA's CPC we can expect that trend to continue, with near-normal precipitation expected for the next three months.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota resorts are booked solid this summer

ISLE, Minn. -- It seems a lot of people are skipping their flights and road tripping for their holiday weekend plans.Resorts across the area tell us they are packed with customers, something that hasn't happened in two years.Amanda Etienne and her son, Bronson Ditch, traveled from La Salle in southern Minnesota to spend a week with their family at Appeldoorn's Sunset Bay Resort on Lake Mille Lacs."After the COVID, yeah, this is the perfect, perfect place just to get away," Ditch said.Etienne noticed Tuesday it's a bit slower than previous summers, but she expects, correctly, that the resort will fill...
ISLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: Bear caught hanging out on top of bird feeder

MINNEAPOLIS -- A WCCO viewer with a camera was quick on his feet in northern Minnesota recently, and captured another video of a bear getting awfully close to civilization.The video, which was posted by Twitter user @AH55408 overnight, showed a bear taking over a bird feeder in northern Minnesota."Northern Minnesota can be WILD," the twitter user shared. "My mother had quite the shock to see this little guy in her bird feeder."This isn't the first time this summer that viewers have shared videos showing bears up close and personal. Many have even started popping up in the Twin Cities metro area.A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock, closely followed by a coyote.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources last month asked Minnesotans for help monitoring black bears across the metro area.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota needs your help naming new 188-mile bike trail

MINNEAPOLIS -- The state of Minnesota wants your help to name a new bike trail.The 188-mile trail combines existing roads and trails to connect Moorhead to St. Cloud.It takes cyclists through small towns parallel to Interstate 94.Right now, they're calling it simply U.S. Bicycle Route 20, but they came up with five possible names based on feedback from the public last year.Glacial Lakes Bicycle RoutePrairie Lakes Bicycle RouteMiddleSota Bicycle RouteRivers to Prairies Bicycle RouteTowns and Fields Bicycle RouteClick here to cast your vote.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Crisp & Green opening 13th store in Twin Cities in July

The rapid expansion of healthy foods restaurant Crisp & Green continues in the Twin Cities, with Steel Brands announcing Monday that the newest restaurant will open in Apple Valley next month. Crisp & Green Apple Valley will open July 9 at 15610 English Ave, Suite 300. It'll become the 13th...
Quick Country 96.5

What Happens If You Get Caught Sneaking Fireworks Into Minnesota

The Fourth of July is right around the corner and that means fireworks! You can’t legally shoot off many fireworks here in Minnesota, but there are several towns and cities that hold Independence Day Celebrations with firework displays. See our Firework Guide to find out what communities in our area have planned for the 4th.
Fun 104.3

What Is The Fine For Illegal Fireworks In Minnesota?

Is your family the one that will cross the border to get bigger and better fireworks for your backyard or lake home fireworks displays, regardless of buying certain fireworks that are deemed illegal in Minnesota? Do you pay any attention to the laws in Minnesota that are in place regarding illegal fireworks? Are you worried about your local law enforcement personnel enforcing the laws regarding illegal fireworks?
MINNESOTA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Gia Vang Leaves KARE 11: Where Is the Minnesota News Anchor Going?

Gia Vang is more than just a journalist. She’s one of the most illustrious personalities among the Asian-American and Hmong communities. She acknowledges her heritage and community wherever she goes, which is also what she did during her time at KARE 11 in Minnesota. Sadly, it’s time for Minneapolis to bid farewell to this amazing anchor. Gia Vang wrapped her last day at KARE 11 in June 2022 after announcing her departure from the station. Her followers naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Minnesota. Vang provided answers for all her social media followers.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Thunderstorms rumbling over north-central, northeastern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Severe thunderstorms over parts of Minnesota are expected to diminish Friday morning, but WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that another round is expected to push in Friday night into Saturday.  Earlier Thursday evening, residents near Brainerd posted images to social media, showing hailstones the size of ping-pong balls. Traffic cameras in the city also captured heavy rainfall.It stays hot Friday, with a high of 90 degrees, and it will also be humid. The storm threat comes after midnight from west to east. Hail and wind are the main concerns once again.It gets notably cooler and less humid as the weekend progresses. Saturday's high will be 80, and Sunday's 75. Temperatures will be running slightly below average for a few days.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
winonaradio.com

Minnesota DNR Gifted 729 Acres

(KWNO)- Today, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced that it received a donation from the Trust for Public Land of 729 acres of land. The stretch given to the MNDNR stretches three miles along the St. Croix river near Chisago City. The area will be managed by the DNR...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

You’ll Never Guess What A New Survey Says is Our Favorite Sandwich In Minnesota

When you think of sandwiches for which Minnesota is famous, which one comes to your mind? It's probably not the one a new survey lists as our state's favorite. If you're like me, that is. That's why I'm not entirely buying this Reader's Digest survey that lists the favorite sandwich in each state, including here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. They teamed up with Taste of Home and, along with reader suggestions, to find the '50 greatest ways to fill two slices of bread.'
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Take a Creepy Hike Around an Abandoned Minnesota Town

This time of year, Minnesotans love to get outside and enjoy what Minnesota has to offer. When we have so many months of Winter, it's nice to be able to do more things outside without it being freezing cold. This week, with the lower humidity and temperatures (compared to last...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

