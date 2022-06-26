Next Weather: Sunny, slightly warmer Monday
MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will be another lovely one in Minnesota.
Winds will die down Sunday night and it will drop to the mid-50s. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 84, which is about 9-degrees warmer than Sunday.
There is a chance of sprinkles in parts of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin in the afternoon.
The next storm chance comes Tuesday, with a marginal risk (1 of 5) for east-central Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Temps will warm into the low-90s Wednesday, and there will be a better storm chance for Thursday. Humidity will increase a bit heading into midweek.
It will be cooler and less humid on Friday, then it will warm back into the 80s and be mainly dry for the weekend.
