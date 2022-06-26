ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two dead, one seriously injured after separate weekend shootings

By Michelle Kaufman
 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says two people are dead and another is in serious condition after two separate incidents.

On Saturday, officers responded to a gas station in the 3400 block of N. Keystone Avenue. IMPD officer William Young said in an email that the victim had injuries consistent with trauma, but a homicide brief released Sunday said the injuries were consistent with a gunshot wound(s). The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the exact manner and cause of death.

The victim, a man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died shortly after arrival, Young said.

He was identified by the Marion County Coroner's Office as John Barnett, Sr., 45. He was a peacekeeper for the city of Indianapolis.

IMPD investigators do not believe there is an immediate threat to the area.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Larry Craciunoiu at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov .

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, officers found a woman and man outside in the 1500 block of Renton Street. That's near South Keystone Avenue and East Minnesota Street.

Indianapolis Emergency Services arrived at the scene and pronounced the man deceased. The woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The woman is now in stable but serious condition, according to medical staff.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man as Kyson Ward, 23.

No other information about Sunday's shooting was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

