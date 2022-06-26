ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Summer storms and high temperatures forecasted for Sunday across Central Florida

By Natalia Jaramillo, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Summer storms and high temperatures forecasted for Sunday across Central Florida Orlando Sentinel/TNS

The average summer afternoon shower and high temperatures are forecasted across Central Florida on Sunday.

“We’ll have the chance for some showers and storms, most of it will be around Orlando and South and West, so not as active as it was at times on Saturday,” Meteorologist Chris Gilson said.

Sunday’s high temperature is 92 with a low of 73 and a 40% coverage of rain.

Next week, temperatures stay in the lower nineties with some lower chances of rain to start off then it picks back up toward the end of the week as we head into the Fourth of July weekend.

“As we head into your Monday, we start off dry and we’ll see another round of some afternoon and evening storms keeping the rain coverage a little bit lower here as we head into the new week,” Gilson said.

