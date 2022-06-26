ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Pictures: History buffs get fired up for festival

By Pa
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The largest festival in the UK dedicated entirely to history has been held in Wiltshire.

The Chalke Valley History Festival ran from June 20 and covered many eras, with the final events including a Restoration-era pageant on Sunday.

Thousands of history buffs camped at Broad Chalke near Salisbury during the event that offered talks and debates alongside interactive living history displays and re-enactments.

The Duchess of Cornwall introduced the first event on Monday where she revealed Queen Elizabeth I was the woman from history she would most like to join her at an evening book club.

The festival began in June 2011 on a small scale as a fundraiser for the local cricket club but now covers a 70-acre site.

Eras covered include the Celts and Romans , Middle Ages , Napoleonic riflemen and as recently as the world wars, with guns, armour, tanks on show alongside heritage cookery, dancing and music displays.

