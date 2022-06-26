ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottertail, MN

Motorcycle rear-ends another in Ottertail County

By Ashley Jung
740thefan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – Around 6 pm yesterday, Parkers Prairie Police responded to a crash where one motorcycle...

krwc1360.com

Clearwater Man Involved In Crash In Northern Minnesota

A Clearwater man was involved in a two car crash in Becker County yesterday afternoon (6-27). Reports say 58-year-old Frank Gordon Stellmach was eastbound on Highway 10 in Burlington Township when his Chevy Malibu collided with a vehicle that was turning onto Highway 10 from Eagle Lake Road. That vehicle, a Ford Escape, was being driven by 60-year-old Mary Jo Reetz of Frazee.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Big Lake Police Looking to Identify an Individual; Theft in Stearns County

The Big Lake Police Department would like help to ID the person in the photos above. If you can help ID them please call Big Lake PD at 763-251-2996 or report the information anonymously to Tri-County Crimestoppers. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting a theft over the weekend on the 20,000 block of Freemont Road in Monson Township. Items taken include a Honda generator, an AC unit, an ice fishing sled, and a Stihl trimmer.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
DL-Online

Three hurt in two-car crash on Highway 10 near Frazee

DETROIT LAKES — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 near Frazee on Monday. According to the State Patrol, a 2016 Ford Escape was northbound on Eagle Lake Road when it stopped at the stop sign and then proceeded to turn left onto Highway 10. A 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was eastbound on Highway 10 and the cars collided.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
trfradio.com

Injury Reported in Two Vehicle Accident

Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident yesterday in Becker County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Frank Gordon Stellmach, (58) of Clear Lake was injured when the 2005 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving was struck by a 2016 Ford Escape driven by Mary Jo Reetz, (60) of Frazee. According to the report, the Escape was traveling northbound on Eagle Lake Road when it stopped at the stop sign, then proceeded to turn left onto US Highway 10 in front of the eastbound Malibu.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man drives car through liquor store, grabs bottle of whiskey and waits for police

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The car drove through the east side all the way to the west side of the building. On June 26th at around 7 P.M. police responded to a complaint at 210 liquors in Wahpeton, ND. While the store was closed, a man had driven his car through the liquor store causing considerable damage. Authorities say he then took a bottle of whiskey and waited for police to arrive.
WAHPETON, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Two motorcyclists injured in crash near Parkers Prairie

(Otter Tail County, MN)--Two motorcyclists were reportedly injured in a crash on Highway 29 near Parkers Prairie over the weekend. According to the report, the crash took place in Parker Prairie Township in Otter Tail County. Authorities say the two Harley Davidsons motorcycles were southbound on Hwy 29. The '93 Harley Davidson slowed to make a right turn onto 118th Street. The '96 Harley Davidson was unable to avoid and rear ended the '93 Harley Davidson.
PARKERS PRAIRIE, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Clay, Cass County authorities continue search for chase suspect

(Fargo, ND) -- A suspect or suspects remain on the run after leading several area law enforcement agencies on a cross-county chase early Monday morning. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 3:11 a.m, a Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 10 and 34th Street in Moorhead. The vehicle he was attempting to stop had fled from the Moorhead Police Department and did not have any vehicle registration displayed. The driver did not stop for the deputy’s emergency lights and siren and a pursuit was initiated.
FARGO, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Two injured in a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday

(Hewitt, MN)--Authorities say that two people were injured in a crash between a Ford Focus and a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Saturday. According to the report, the crash took place on Highway 210 at County Road 68 near Hewitt in Todd County. Officials say a Ford Focus, driven by Cody...
HEWITT, MN
valleynewslive.com

Deputy strikes stop sticks, suspects on the run after early morning metro pursuit

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Local law enforcement officials are looking for people involved in an early morning police chase which spanned across the metro. Clay County Sherriff Mark Empting said around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, June 27 a Clay County deputy tried to pull over a car near the intersection of Highway 10 and 34th Street in Moorhead. When the driver didn’t pull over, the deputy began a pursuit.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Burgen Lake Rest Area to temporarily close for minor repairs

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--MnDOT says that the Burgen Lake Rest Area on westbound Interstate 94 near Alexandria will close temporarily, starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28 until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29. There will be no running water as crews chlorinate the well and perform minor repairs. Although...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Record number of cars at Sunday's Vintage Car Club event in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN)--The 34th annual Alexandria Vintage Car Club's Shine and Swap Meet took place on Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Bob Bass, organizer of the event along with other members of the Vintage Car Club, say it was a perfect day for the event. He says that it was a "great group of people" and they had over 300 cars. He says he believes "it is a record for the number of cars" at the event.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
WJON

Flooding Update One Westbound Lane of Highway 10 Reopens

RANDALL - The Minnesota Department of Transportation and Minnesota State Patrol reopened one westbound lane and both eastbound lanes of Highway 10 between Motley and Little Falls in Morrison County on Sunday. One lane of westbound Highway 10 remains closed due to water over the road until further notice. .
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Dalton man sentenced to 60 days in jail following Norgaard plea

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Dalton man, who was part of an incident involving gunfire that resulted in a countywide shelter in place back in September, has been sentenced following a plea deal. 38-year-old Derrick Sundeen will spend 60 days in the Otter County Jail and serve seven...
FARGO, ND
knsiradio.com

Highway 10 Open Again Near Little Falls

(KNSI) – As flood waters pull back in Morrison County, one of the area’s most important roads is open without any restrictions. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has traffic flowing in both directions again on Highway 10 between Motley and Little Falls. It was closed after heavy rains hit late Thursday night and into Friday morning, dropping as much as 12 inches in places.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
DL-Online

EF-2 tornado tears 30-mile path from Cotton-Pickerel lakes to Menahga

DETROIT LAKES — Cleanup and power restoration continues after an EF-2 tornado tore a path from the Cotton-Pickerel lake area all the way to Menahga on Friday evening. “This tornado path is nearly 31 miles long!” the National Weather Service in Grand Forks said on its Facebook page.
bulletin-news.com

Minnesota Man Dies Sunday in Freshwater Drowning on Pelican Lake

On Sunday, a 49-year-old Merrifield resident drowned in freshwater on Pelican Lake. A complaint of a guy being taken from the lake while swimming from a pontoon on the south end of Pelican Lake close to a public access received the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office’s attention at 2:59 pm.
MERRIFIELD, MN
WJON

Random Act of Kindness Helps Flood Relief Efforts in Randall

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen shared a tremendous feel-good story over the weekend from Randall. Thursday night (June 23rd) brought over a foot of rain to the Randall area and left roadways flooded into Monday morning on some parts of Hwy 10. It also left most of the businesses in the town closed Friday and into the weekend.
CBS Minnesota

One lane of flooded Highway 10 reopens in north-central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94. 
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
gowatertown.net

Six year-old boy drowns in Minnesota hotel swimming pool

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Police say a 6-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from the pool at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria, Minnesota earlier this month. He is identified as Japheth Peng. A release from the police department did not say where Peng from from. Police and...

