Sonoma County, CA

Mr. Happy Face, hairless Chihuahua mix from Arizona, named 'World's Ugliest Dog'

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

The "World's Ugliest Dog" competition in Sonoma County has crowned a new winner -- and he's a looker!

Mr. Happy Face, a hairless Chinese-crested Chihuahua mix from Flagstaff, Arizona, took home the top spot on Friday as the contest made its big return after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

His owner, 48-year-old musician Jeneda Benally, calls herself his emotional support human, and couldn't be more proud.

"It feels incredible that there's recognition of true inner beauty, and that is just amazing," she said.

Mr. Happy Face blew away the judges with his crooked head, gray mohawk, and snort-like breathing.

"I don't know that I feel like I've got the world's ugliest dog," Benally said. "I know I've got the world's most lovable dog."

Mr. Happy Face was adopted from a shelter in Arizona.

For a full list of this year's winners, click here .

Lydia Raley
2d ago

There is no such thing as an ugly pet .There is someone that will love them unconditionally.Seems in this case both are very blessed to have found each other! Congratulations on your Title 💝👏

Jo Ann Hoppel
2d ago

what a sweet story. I hope this reaches the hearts of many people trying to "later" this rewarding mutually beneficial deed.

