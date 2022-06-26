ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Prince Charles denies any wrongdoing over bags-of-cash claim

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ed0qZ_0gMYq1ff00

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles' office has denied there was any wrongdoing in the heir to the British throne accepting bags full of cash as charity donations from a Qatari politician.

The Sunday Times said the prince was given a total of 3 million euros ($3.2 million) by Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the former prime minister of Qatar. It said the money was handed over to Charles at private meetings between 2011 and 2015 — on one occasion in a suitcase, and on another in shopping bags from London's Fortnum & Mason department store.

The newspaper said the money was deposited into the accounts of the Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund. It did not allege that anything illegal was done.

Charles' office, Clarence House, said in a statement that the donations "were passed immediately to one of the prince's charities who carried out the appropriate governance and have assured us that all the correct processes were followed."

The prince's charitable fund told the newspaper it had verified "that the donor was a legitimate and verified counterparty … and our auditors signed off on the donation after a specific enquiry during the audit. There was no failure of governance."

Qatar's government communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As Qatar's prime minister between 2007 and 2013, Hamad oversaw the oil-rich state's sovereign wealth fund, which has major property investments around the world, including London's Shard skyscraper, Heathrow Airport and Harrods department store.

London police are currently investigating a separate allegation that people associated with another of the prince's charities, the Prince's Foundation, offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure honors and citizenship in return for donations. Clarence House has said Charles had no knowledge of any such offer.

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' and used 'all her will power' to avoid breaking down in public for the first time in her life as she greeted thousands of admirers on Buckingham Palace balcony, body language expert says

The Queen is believed to have 'struggled to not be overcome by tears' as she greeted thousands of Jubilee well wishers from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. In an emotional end to the four-day Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70th year as Queen, the Monarch could be seen 'narrowing' her eyes to avoid 'breaking down', body language expert Judi James said.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Charles
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Royal Fans Reportedly Convinced Prince Harry’s Wife Isn’t Guilty Of Bullying Former Staff Members

Meghan Markle was accused of bullying former palace staffers in 2018. At the time, the palace announced that they would be conducting an investigation into the matter. But years have passed, and there's still hasn’t been any update until last week, when royal author Katie Nicholl said that it’s unlikely for the Queen to release the results of their investigation to the public.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qatar Foundation#Prince Of Wales#British Royal Family#Uk#Qatari#The Sunday Times#Fortnum Mason#Charitable Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Qatar
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle’s Husband Desperate For Prince William’s Approval? Duke Of Cambridge Reportedly Gave Up On His Younger Brother

Prince William and Prince Harry have not yet repaired their broken relationship. And it’s unclear if they ever will. But sources are convinced that Prince Harry is desperate for his older brother’s approval even though they haven’t spoken to each other for quite some time. Unfortunately, the Duke of Cambridge doesn’t reportedly feel the same way about Prince Harry.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Prince Louis, cousin Lena Tindall fight over candy at Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Even royal cousins have conflicts. Zara Tindall’s daughter Lena appeared to play favorites as she handed out candy at Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Lena, 3, held a bag of sweets out to Princess Charlotte, 7, moving the treats when Peter Phillips’ daughter Savannah, 11, reached out. She did the same when Prince Louis, 4, attempted to grab the bag. Kate Middleton watched as her youngest son continued making unsuccessful attempts to nab a piece of candy. Dodging Louis, Lena gave Charlotte and Savannah candy. She even stood up and walked to Prince George’s seat so the 8-year-old could enjoy a piece as well. Savannah giggled...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here’s Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Didn’t Get A Photo Of Their Daughter With The Queen, According To Insiders

Millions of viewers tuned in to the 2022 Platinum Jubilee events last week, honoring the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II. While many anticipated seeing royal balcony appearances, parades and other photo-worthy moments, others hoped to see Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor (the one-year-old daughter of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry) finally meet her great-grandmother, 96, for the first time. Although a photo of the child and the monarch was never shared with the public, many royal insiders have reportedly confirmed that the two did in fact meet, (and many have theories as to why there is no photographic evidence of this).
CELEBRITIES
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy