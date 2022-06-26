ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snack attack: Fruit and veggie critters, dessert pizzas are perfect for the summer

By By Mary Bilyeu / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

Summertime is prime time for fresh fruits and vegetables.

It’s also time for backyard barbecues, pool parties, picnics, campsite cooking, and other outdoor dining.

And there’s lots of time stretching out in front of you, too, during which you need to keep the kids entertained while they’re off from school.

What’s the common denominator here?

It’s a perfect time to play with your food.

We’ve got bugs that you won’t want to zap, made by transforming tomatoes into ladybugs and magically making celery sticks into snackable snails, caterpillars, and bees.

And you could serve a double dose of pizza — not just for dinner, but for dessert, too. A sugar cookie base makes an ideal crust for a “sauce” of jam loaded with a topping of chocolate and berries.

All work and no play is not a way to celebrate summer.

So have some fun with your food: Create some cute fruit and vibrant vegetable treats that kids — and kids at heart — can all enjoy.

An assortment of cute critters - snails, caterpillars, and bees - made with celery, cream cheese, tomatoes, olives, dragon fruit, cucumbers, chives, and candy eyes. THE BLADE/REBECCA BENSON

Vegetable Critters

24 3- to 4-inch celery sticks

1 7.5-ounce container whipped garlic and herb or plain cream cheese

Multicolored cherry tomatoes (red, yellow, orange, etc.)

Multicolored grape tomatoes (red, yellow, orange, etc.)

1 6-ounce can small black olives

Chives, trimmed into 1- to 2-inch strips

1 cucumber

Celery leaves

1 dragon fruit

2 .88-ounce packages small candy eyes

With a sharp knife, slice a thin strip off the rounded side of each celery stick, so they can lie flat.

Caterpillars: Take 6 celery sticks and fill the cavities with cream cheese.

Place 1 olive at one end of each celery stick, then fill in the rest of the stick with tomatoes (any color or shape you choose).

Using a toothpick, place a tiny dollop of cream cheese onto the backs of 12 candy eyes, then place 2 candy eyes onto each olive. Serve immediately.

Bugs: Take 6 celery sticks and fill the cavities with cream cheese.

Cut thin slices of cucumber, then cut each one in half. Tuck 2 to 4 halves into the cream cheese, hanging over the sides of the celery sticks to form wings. Alternately, use celery leaves as wings, tucking 2 into the cream cheese in each celery stick.

Place tomatoes (any color or shape you choose) over the cucumbers/leaves, along the length of the celery stick.

Using a toothpick, place a tiny dollop of cream cheese onto the backs of 12 candy eyes, then place 2 candy eyes onto each front tomato.

Using a toothpick, press 2 small holes into each front tomato, behind the eyes. Insert small strips of chive into each hole, to form antennae. Serve immediately.

Snails: Take 6 celery sticks and fill the cavities with cream cheese.

Place 1 tomato at one end of each celery stick.

Cut a thick slice of cucumber or dragon fruit and stand it up in the cream cheese, behind the tomato.

Using a toothpick, place a tiny dollop of cream cheese onto the backs of 12 candy eyes, then place 2 candy eyes onto each tomato.

Using a toothpick, press 2 small holes into each tomato, behind the eyes. Insert small strips of chive into each hole, to form antennae. Serve immediately.

Bees: Take 6 celery sticks and fill the cavities with cream cheese.

Place 1 olive at the front of each celery stick, then alternate yellow tomatoes and olives along the rest of the stick.

Using a toothpick, place a tiny dollop of cream cheese onto the backs of 12 candy eyes, then place 2 candy eyes onto each front olive. Serve immediately.

Extras: Use your imagination to make your own cute critters!

Yield: 24 servings

Source: Mary Bilyeu, inspired by Pinterest

Tomato Ladybugs make very cute snacks, sitting atop crackers and cheese. THE BLADE/REBECCA BENSON

Tomato Ladybugs

12 small tomatoes (halved grape and/or quartered cherry)

12 saltines

12 small square cheese slices

6 small black olives, halved

24 small candy eyes

1 tube black gel icing

Place the tomato halves cut-side down onto paper towels and let them drain briefly.

Lay the saltines onto a work surface, then top each one with a cheese slice.

Place 2 tomato halves cut-side down onto each slice of cheese, making a v with them. Place an olive half cut-side down at the junction where the tomatoes meet.

Using a toothpick, place a tiny dollop of cream cheese onto the back of each candy eye; set 2 candy eyes onto each olive.

Use the black gel icing to draw dots on the tomatoes to resemble ladybug wings, then serve immediately.

Yield: 12 ladybugs

Source: Mary Bilyeu, inspired by Pinterest

Fruit and Cookie Dessert Pizza is easily made with sugar cookie dough, raspberry jam, drizzles of white chocolate, and lots of fresh fruit. THE BLADE/REBECCA BENSON

Fruit and Cookie Dessert Pizza

1 16.5-ounce package refrigerated sugar cookie dough

½ cup seedless raspberry jam

¾ cup white chocolate melting discs

1 cup assorted berries (blueberries, raspberries, chopped strawberries)

2 tablespoons mini chocolate chips

Preheat the oven to 350F. Grease a 9-inch springform pan.

Remove the cookie dough from the refrigerator and let it sit at room temperature for 15 minutes, to soften.

Unwrap the cookie dough and press it into the pan evenly, then bake for 30 minutes or until the cookie base is golden and set. Let cool to room temperature, then remove the sides of the pan and remove the cookie from the base.

Place the cookie onto a work surface. Spread the raspberry jam over the top, leaving a border at the raised edge.

Place the white chocolate melting discs into a microwave-safe container and heat them for 1 minute, stirring until smooth; repeat in 15-second increments, if needed. Drizzle most of the white chocolate over the raspberry base, reserving a bit.

Sprinkle the berries and chocolate chips over the white chocolate, then drizzle the fruit with the remaining white chocolate. Refrigerate until set.

Cut the cookie into portions and serve.

Yield: 8 to 12 pieces

Source: Mary Bilyeu, inspired by Pinterest

