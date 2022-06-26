ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dalen Terry’s high school coach believes Bulls got ‘steal of the draft’

By Rick Tarsitano
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hV4ZH_0gMYpxNP00

GILBERT, Ariz. – Three days after the Bulls selected Dalen Terry with the 18th pick in the NBA draft, some are wondering whether a kid who doesn’t turn 20 until next month can have an immediate impact.

If you ask his high school coach at Hillcrest Prep in Arizona Nick Weaver that question, he’s got answers Bulls fans will like to hear.

“Personally, I think the Bulls are getting the steal of the draft. I’m not saying that because he’s our kid. He was so much potential and such a high ceiling that I think over the next three or four years people are going to look back and say ‘Man the Bulls got an absolute steal!’ You’re talking about a 6’7″ point forward that can guard 1-4, switch everything. The energy he brings is contagious. I think you’ll see that. I think the team will see that at practice, at workouts. He’s just a fiery competitor and he’s going to make everyone around him better. He’s selfless. He doesn’t care about anything other than winning.”

Chris Boden checked in with Weaver to find out what caught his eye while recruiting Terry prior to his junior year.

“We saw a fiery passionate kid that played extremely hard. He was 6’7″. Had great court vision. He was a tremendous talent back then, but you saw the fiery nature in him. That’s what attracted us to him.”

As for a NBA comp?

“I think he could actually be Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns. That’s who I think he could be, but a better passer – more of a point forward. I think there is a lot of similarities there.”

Terry isn’t short on confidence and Weaver believes that’s a good thing.

“I really think it’s made him who he is. I don’t think if Dalen Terry has the confidence he has, he’s the player he is. I think that’s what separates him from everyone in the draft and the 17 guys ahead of him. I think he’s a guy who is never going to be too high or too low on himself. I think to the public he has a persona that people are going to love. I think his teammates are going to embrace him. I think he’s going to be loved in Chicago. I think he’s going to be a fan favorite for a very long time.”

Bulls nation should have the chance to see him suit up soon enough with Summer League play scheduled to begin July 8th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Temp worker held on $5M bond in Bolingbrook warehouse shooting

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — A temporary worker has been charged in a shooting that killed a co-worker and wounded two others at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago, authorities said. Charles McKnight Jr., 27, was arraigned Sunday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder and ordered held on $5 million bond. […]
BOLINGBROOK, IL
WGN News

Iowa man arrested after spending hours in the shower at Indiana truck stop

PLYMOUTH, Ind. — An Iowa man was arrested at a northern Indiana truck stop after police say he overstayed his welcome in the shower area. Police in Plymouth were called to the Love’s truck stop at 2952 Gary Drive at 2:12 a.m. Thursday. Employees told them a man refused to leave his shower stall after […]
WGN News

See the Bulls’ NBA Draft hat for 2022

CHICAGO – For the first time in two years, barring a trade in the next few hours, the Bulls will make a selection in the first round of Thursday’s NBA Draft. Their 2021 pick was traded away in the Nikola Vucevic deal that was made in March of that year, so this year fans will […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
City
Chicago, IL
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
City
Gilbert, AZ
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Michael Jordan Logo Details Revealed: NBA World Reacts

Few logos in sports, if any, are more iconic than Michael Jordan's "Jumpman" logo. The Jumpman logo was not on Michael Jordan's first pair of legendary Nike sneakers, but they soon took over the brand. The logo, though, really had nothing to do with basketball. In fact, it was captured...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Chris Boden
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Said Steve Kerr Couldn't Even Hit A Shot When They Were Teammates In Orlando: "That Man Went To The Bulls, And He Got Five Rings."

Oftentimes, some NBA stars seem to be ready to win a championship until somebody else snatches the trophy out of their hands. It's happened to almost every legend, including Wilt Chamberlain, who lost many times against Bill Russell, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and John Stockton, who lost to Michael Jordan and more recently Chris Paul, who couldn't get past the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Draymond Green Makes His Opinion On Kyrie Very Clear

Kyrie Irving is once again the center of NBA attention off the court. The Brooklyn Nets point guard must decide by Wednesday whether to take a $36.5 million player option or elect for free agency. If he leaves, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski identified the Los Angeles Lakers as "the most significant threat" for his services.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Nba Draft#High School#The Phoenix Suns
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Surprising Ranking

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, saw his Rivals.com ranking take a noticeable hit this month. The four-star combo guard in the 2023 class has dropped to No. 60 in the country, per Rivals.com. That's a 30-ranking drop for the Sierra Canyon, California product. LeBron James has...
NBA
The Spun

Hawks Are Rumored To Be On Verge Of Blockbuster Trade

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly close to making a major move. According to WSB-TV's Zach Klein, the Hawks are "on [the] verge" of acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. They would reportedly exchange veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round draft picks. While it's unclear how many picks...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Paul George Reacts On Instagram After John Wall Decides To Sign With The Los Angeles Clippers

As the Los Angeles Clippers look to take some inspiration from the Golden State Warriors to go from missing the playoffs to NBA champions, they have added a potentially big piece to their championship puzzle. After the Rockets failed to find a trade partner for John Wall, they secured a buyout with the former All-Star and reports indicate he is set to sign with the Clippers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry’s ‘night night’ celebration draws 1-word reaction from Ja Morant

As more and more athletes imitate Stephen Curry’s “Night Night” celebration, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant couldn’t help but comment about it and the influence of the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter. Several athletes across various sports and leagues have whipped out the “Night Night” gesture that Curry popularized during the 2022 NBA Playoffs. With the […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry’s ‘night night’ celebration draws 1-word reaction from Ja Morant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Seen Working Out With Former Championship Teammate JR Smith

LeBron James has already been putting work into improving his game this summer. While the Lakers forward may be entering his 20th year in the league, he still needs to keep improving to keep up with the NBA as it gets more competitive every season. The young talents coming through have made LeBron a target due to his legendary status, so he needs to show everyone that he is still the best around.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Luke Kuechly news

Luke Kuechly was one of the best linebackers of the past decade, making the Pro Bowl in seven of his eight years in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. He ultimately decided to retire in his prime at the age of only 28 years old, citing health concerns as the reason for his abrupt decision in 2020.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WGN News

WGN News

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy