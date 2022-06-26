ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chance for Sunday thunderstorms before mostly dry work week

By Meteorologist Ed Russo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDauphin County, PA — There will be a better chance for t'storms on Sunday, mainly late Sunday into Sunday night. The threat for t'storms will linger into Monday with cooler air returning as we head through the first half...

